Taisei Corporation Selects Trimble SketchUp for Civil Engineering Projects

Designates SketchUp as primary 3D modeling software for Building Information Modeling (BIM) / Construction Information Modeling, Management (CIM)

WESTMINSTER, Colo., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today that its 3D modeling software, SketchUp ®, has been selected as the primary BIM/CIM solution for Taisei Corporation’s civil engineering projects. From planning and design to construction and operations, SketchUp models can improve collaboration, unlock efficiencies and increase productivity.

SketchUp’s fast and intuitive features will enable Taisei Corporation to visualize, communicate, explore and align on design ideas in 3D across all stakeholders. Working in SketchUp, Taisei Corporation avoids costly clashes and errors, and achieves quicker alignment across stakeholders by leveraging constructible models.

SketchUp can be used as a single source of truth across web, desktop, and iPad devices, and across teams. Compared to other software, it is easy to use and a powerful tool for visualizing construction details without building costly full-scale mock-ups. Their robust 3D workflow fosters new ways of thinking about the project at hand.

On top of its 3D modeling capabilities, SketchUp enables Taisei Corporation to import scanned point clouds to better understand existing structures and topographical conditions. Equipped with augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) functionality, SketchUp also enables Taisei Corporation to fully immerse stakeholders in 3D for better alignment and collaboration.

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the ways people move, build and live. Core technologies in positioning, modeling and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve our customers’ productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com .

