TailorMed CEO Srulik Dvorsky to Lead Panel Session on the Impact of Technology on Specialty Pharmacy Affordability Programs at NASP 2025 Conference

Discussion Will Explore How Emerging Innovations Can Lead to Improved Clinical and Financial Outcomes

TailorMed, a leading healthcare technology company, announced that co-founder and chief executive officer Srulik Dvorsky will moderate a panel session on patient affordability initiatives during the National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP) 2025 Annual Meeting & Expo at the Gaylord Resort in Denver, Colorado. The conference takes place September 14-17, 2025. Dvorsky’s session, “Leveraging Technology to Scale Affordability Programs in Specialty Pharmacy,” will take place on September 14 at 10:10 a.m. MT.

During the session, Dvorsky will be joined by leaders from CenterWell, Prime Therapeutics, and Alivia Health. The panelists will examine how technology is improving access to financial assistance for specialty treatments, resulting in better patient outcomes, operational efficiency, and pharmacy performance.

“Despite the many financial assistance programs available, finding and enrolling patients in these resources is often manual and time-consuming, leading to treatment delays and abandonment,” said Dvorsky. “This panel session will educate attendees on how pharmacies can streamline and automate affordability workflows, improving adherence, elevating care quality, and increasing revenue.”

TailorMed’s expansive network brings together leading pharmacies, providers, life science companies, and other stakeholders to broaden access to financial resources. Since its inception, the company has secured more than $5 billion in financial assistance for patients.

TailorMed representatives will be available throughout the conference at booth #426 for discussions and demonstrations of their affordability solutions.

About TailorMed

TailorMed is a comprehensive, end-to-end platform designed to eliminate barriers along the entire medication journey, from affordability to access and adherence. TailorMed’s innovations in healthcare are transforming how stakeholders-patients, providers, pharmacies, life sciences, and payers-work together to ensure that every patient, across all medical conditions, can receive the treatment they need without delay. TailorMed’s enterprise solution manages the full lifecycle of patient support programs, reducing the cost of care and driving better outcomes. Thanks to its partnerships with life sciences, TailorMed creates unparalleled automation through direct integration with manufacturer assistance programs. With the nation’s largest Affordability Network, deployed across more than 800 hospitals, 1,300 clinics, and 1,400 pharmacies, TailorMed powers organizations to create a seamless patient experience. Learn more at tailormed.co.

