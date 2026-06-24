Tag along with Jason at CISCE: Cracking AI’s Code in Year 1 of Digital & Smart Expo

BEIJING, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — This is a report from China.org.cn

The fourth China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) has brought together 676 exhibitors from 85 countries, regions and international organisations in Beijing.

Artificial intelligence is a central theme across this year’s event, with applications showcased throughout the exhibition. In this video, American host Jason Dane Castleton explores how the technology is being used.

At the Alibaba booth, the highlight is an efficient film and television production vehicle. It uses Alibaba Cloud, 5G and AI to integrate key on-set workflows into a single platform, improving efficiency. The system reflects a broader push toward more digital and industrialised film production in China.

Under the theme “AI Racetrack,” PwC has brought 12 partners to this year’s CISCE to show how AI is being used across industries. For example, OriginFlow is developing a system to help train embodied AI systems to better understand how people move and interact with the world. It uses a wearable device, such as a wristband, along with sensors to track movement, force and behaviour in real-world settings.

Meanwhile, a device from WM Therapeutics uses AI to analyse brain activity, mental health and emotion. It tracks brain signals in real time and produces personalised reports.

Intel’s booth features a smart vehicle equipped with an on-board AI system that allows it to process data directly inside the car. This enables the vehicle to respond to its surroundings and adapt to the driver’s needs in real time.

The growth of AI is increasing demand for computing power, which in turn requires significant electricity. This year, China’s government work report highlighted the need to better coordinate computing capacity with energy supply. The Green Computing booth provides an example of how this is being addressed.

In Xining, Qinghai province, a computing park operated by China Unicom (Qinghai) Green Power Intelligent Computing Technology Co. generates more than 10 million kilowatt-hours of renewable energy annually through solar and wind power. The site has attracted companies and research institutions, including Alibaba Cloud, MetaX and H3C.

As China advances its “AI Plus” initiative under the 15th Five-Year Plan, the country’s AI sector is expanding rapidly, with applications spreading across industries. At CISCE, companies are focusing on how supply chains and partnerships can turn AI ideas into real-world applications.

Tag along with Jason at CISCE: Cracking AI’s Code in Year 1 of Digital & Smart Expo

http://www.china.org.cn/2026-06/24/content_118564448.shtml

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SOURCE China.org.cn