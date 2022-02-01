TABASCO® Brand Launches a New, Limited-Edition Hot Sauce Dressing in Partnership with Digital Creator Tinx

The legendary hot sauce brand’s new dressing brings to life Tinx’s vision to “normalize hot sauce as dressing”

Today, TABASCO® Brand announces the release of TABASCO® Brand x TINX Avocado Jalapeño Hot Sauce Dressing which is available to purchase on Amazon for $9.99 (12 oz). Zesty and herby with just the right spice, the premium, limited-edition dressing marries the 154-year-old hot sauce maker's pepper expertise with the style and palate of Tinx.





The creator’s penchant for using TABASCO® Green Jalapeño Sauce as a dressing and sharing this hack with her millions of social media followers caught the brand’s eye, sparking the partnership and product innovation.

“I’ve been using hot sauce as dressing for years. A marriage of my two favorite things: crunchy salad and flavorful spice. I’ve experimented with different versions and finally thought – I should make this official! Who better to turn to than the 154-year-old family run Tabasco Brand? Experts doesn’t cover it – they are the blueprint. I couldn’t be prouder to have partnered with this legendary brand to make my hot sauce dressing dreams come true. I can’t wait for everyone to try it.”

From the artful label design to the dressing formulation itself, Tinx was involved in every step of the process.

“We knew that Tinx was already a brand fan, using our product in a unique way so she was a natural fit as our first-ever talent partner collaboration” says Lee Susen, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at McIlhenny Company, owners of TABASCO® Brand. “Innovation is a priority for us, especially products that tap into cultural trends and excite hot sauce fans.”

This innovation marks another milestone for the brand – its expansion into the growing dressing category. The product’s name is derived from its hero ingredients as each bottle is 50% TABASCO® Green Jalapeño Sauce that’s been blended with Tinx-approved ingredients like avocado, EVOO, and apple cider vinegar.

TABASCO® Brand and TINX fans alike should act fast as the first 10,000 orders placed on Amazon will come with a promo code for a free entrée at Chipotle, Tinx’s favorite spot for a meal to accompany her hot sauce dressing. To enjoy it just like Tinx, try the dressing on her go-to order – a bowl with chicken, extra fajita veggies, fresh tomato salsa, tomatillo-red chili salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, romaine lettuce, and a side of guac. The free entrée offer Is redeemable in the Chipotle app or online throughout the month of February*.

Say goodbye to sad salads and hello to #hotsaucedressing.

About McIlhenny Company and TABASCO® Brand

From our home on Avery Island, Louisiana, McIlhenny Company produces TABASCO® Brand products, including the legendary TABASCO® Original Red Sauce. A household and restaurant staple around the world, TABASCO® Sauce is sold in more than 195 countries and territories and labeled in more than 36 languages and dialects. With more than 150 years of pepper expertise, our family-owned and operated company is constantly experimenting with new flavors and products to carry on our legacy of exciting the world’s most popular food and drinks. Our core range of pepper sauces includes TABASCO® Original Red Sauce, TABASCO® Jalapeño Sauce, TABASCO® Chipotle Sauce, TABASCO® Sweet & Spicy Sauce, TABASCO® Cayenne Garlic Sauce, TABASCO® Brand Sriracha, TABASCO® Habanero Sauce, and TABASCO® Scorpion Sauce. To learn more about how we #LightThingsUp please visit us at www.tabasco.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and LinkedIn.

About Tinx

Christina Najjar, popularly known as Tinx, is a digital creator, podcast host and relationship & advice expert. Tinx’s wit and candor have established her as a resounding voice for women, with her uniquely engaging and empathetic approach to content resonating with millions. From her satirical “Rich Mom” content and takes on pop culture, to her theories on sex, dating and relationships, and her honest reviews and recommendations of everything from food and restaurants to beauty, fashion and lifestyle products, Tinx possesses an effortless ability to capture the cultural zeitgeist. Described as “TikTok’s Big Sister,” Tinx has developed a devoted fanbase of those who come for her expert advice, often given with her famous mini mic in hand, and to have a great laugh at the same time. In 2022, Tinx launched her podcast and live call-in radio show with SiriusXM, It’s Me Tinx, sharing everything her followers have come to know and love about her content while offering an intimate glimpse into her life.

* AVAIL. WHILE SUPPLIES LAST. The first 10,000 people who purchase the Tabasco® Brand x Tinx Avocado Jalapeño dressing from Tabasco on Amazon.com at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BS72982C. Must be 13 or older. Codes valid at participating Chipotle restaurants in the U.S. on orders via Chipotle website or Chipotle app only until 2/28/23. Not valid on 3rd party delivery platforms. Menu items subject to availability. Limit 1/person. Restrictions may apply to use with other coupons, promotions, or special offers. Not redeemable for cash. Additional restrictions apply, see terms and conditions at: tabasco.com/chipotlegiveaway.

