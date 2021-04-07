T-Mobile’s Great 5G Upgrade Includes the Latest iPhone 12 Lineup

Get iPhone 12 on us with iPhone 11 trade-in, or half-off iPhone 12 with the trade-in of most older iPhone models.

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) just unveiled the company’s latest Un-carrier move, a sweeping set of initiatives that mark the beginning of the #5GforAll era. T-Mobile’s Great Free 5G Phone Upgrade includes a free 5G smartphone. And iPhone lovers can get in on the fun too. Here’s how it breaks down:

Get iPhone 12 on us — for free — with the trade-in of iPhone 11.

Get half off iPhone 12 with the trade-in of most older iPhone models — iPhone 7 through 10.

Get half off iPhone 12 mini with trade-in of ANY older iPhone— all the way back to the original! Still using an iPhone 5s? That works. iPhone 4? Yep. iPhone 3GS? That one also.

… all via 24 monthly bill credits. Simple. The trade-in must be paid off and in working condition. No add-a-line or port in required.

Over the past few years, billions of dollars have been spent to build 5G networks. Billions more have gone for ads touting the promise of a 5G-powered future. But for the 92% of Americans who don’t have a 5G phone as of the start of this year,1 no 5G phone means no 5G experience. Now, T-Mobile is solving that by upgrading America to 5G.

But hurry because this iPhone offer is only available for a limited time from April 18 through May 1.

The elegantly designed iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini feature an advanced dual-camera system, edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR displays for a more immersive viewing experience, and the powerful Apple-design A14 Bionic chip, the fastest chip in a smartphone. And, you can rock every inch of T-Mobile’s 5G network, America’s largest, fastest and most reliable.

If you cancel your line before receiving 24 bill credits, you may owe up to the full value of your device (e.g., $829.99 – iPhone 12 64GB); if canceling your account, you can contact us first to instead make discounted monthly balance payments. Tax on pre-credit price due at sale. Qualifying credit & trade-in ($830: iPhone 11 Pro Max, 11 Pro, 11. $415: iPhone XS Max, XS, XR, X, 8 Plus, 8, 7 Plus, 7, 6s Plus, 6s, 6 Plus, 6, SE1, and SE2. $365: 5S, 5, 5c, 4S, 4, 3GS, 3G, Original iPhone.) required. $10 SIM card and $20 support charge may be required. Up to $830 via trade-in credit and bill credits; must be active and in good standing to receive credits; allow 2 bill cycles. Max 4/account. See T-Mobile.com for details.

Capable device required for 5G. Some uses may require certain plan or feature; see T-Mobile.com. Most Reliable: 5G mobile network results in the US are based on an audit report conducted by independent third-party umlaut containing crowdsourced data for user experience collected from September 2020 until February 2021. Full details can be found on: www.umlaut.com/en/benchmarking/USA. Fastest: Opensignal Awards – USA: 5G User Experience Report January 2021, based on independent analysis of average speeds from mobile measurements recorded during the period September 16 – December 14, 2020 © 2021 Opensignal Limited.

