T-Mobile, MeetMo, and NantStudios Win Prestigious 2025 Lumiere Award for Revolutionary Las Vegas Grand Prix Formula One Fan Experience.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A groundbreaking immersive video experience for fans at the Las Vegas Grand Prix has been awarded the 2025 Lumiere Award for Best Interactive Experience by the Advanced Imaging Society.

T-Mobile and MeetMo received the Lumiere Award for their contributions to the Las Vegas Grand Prix Formula One.

The award spotlights the technical innovation of a 360-degree augmented reality tour of the race’s circuit, all captured in stunning 12K footage. This fusion of 5G technology, virtual production and artificial intelligence was the result of a collaboration between MeetMo, T-Mobile, Radiant Images and NantStudios.

“This achievement represents a quantum leap in how fans experience motorsports,” said Michael Mansouri, CEO of Radiant Images and MeetMo. “By combining T-Mobile’s 5G Advanced Network Solutions with our real-time collaboration technology, we’ve created an immersive experience that brings fans closer to the action than ever before.”

This ambitious project turned more than 1.5TB of data into a realistic and interactive 360-degree experience in hours — a process that used to take months. The NantStudios team in Los Angeles ingested more than 10 minutes of ultra-high definition, immersive sequences, telemetry and driver animation data from Radiant Images’ capture teams in Las Vegas into a real-time pipeline, via MeetMo’s advanced collaboration platform. The resulting render generated more than 20,000 4K frames for each pass, which were then transferred via T-Mobile’s 5G network back to Las Vegas for seamless integration into the interactive app.

This groundbreaking project showcases unmatched efficiency and paves the way for content creators to reach their audiences beyond traditional formats.

“By powering remote production with blazing-fast data transfers and providing low latency that’s needed for live video production, this collaboration broke new ground for immersive fan engagement,” said Chris Melus, VP of Product Management, T-Mobile Business Group. “Partnering with MeetMo, Radiant Images and NantStudios, we showcased how 5G technology can transform live events, offering Las Vegas Grand Prix spectators an unparalleled experience.”

Jim Chabin, President of the Advanced Imaging Society, praised the collaboration: “The Las Vegas Grand Prix F1 demonstrates the transformative power of combining cutting-edge technologies with creative vision. It sets new standards for interactive sports entertainment and film production workflows.”

The award-winning implementation leveraged T-Mobile’s 5G Advanced Network Solutions throughout the Las Vegas Strip Circuit, enabling unprecedented connectivity and real-time data processing. MeetMo’s platform delivered exceptional video quality up to 8K resolution, streamlining content creation and distribution across digital platforms.

Gary Marshall, Vice President of Virtual Production at NantStudios: “This recognition underscores NantStudios’ legacy of pioneering real-time VFX and virtual production achievements, pushing boundaries to deliver immersive experiences at the highest level. By merging the efficiency of real-time rendering with cutting-edge data management, the team has reaffirmed its position as a leader in modern virtual production.”

Technical Achievements

By leveraging MeetMo’s platform connected by T-Mobile’s 5G network, both on-site production crews and remote teams accomplished groundbreaking technical achievements:

Real-Time Capture and Transmission: Using Radiant Images’ 360° 12K camera car, immersive video feeds were captured and transmitted in real time over the 5G network. This enabled remote camera control, instant footage reviews, and immediate post-processing, significantly reducing production time and resources. Seamless AR Integration: In partnership with NantStudios and utilizing Unreal Engine, virtual and real-world elements were seamlessly merged. Augmented reality overlays delivered real-time data—such as the drivers steering wheel controls, dashboard metrics, and telemetry—transmitted via 5G, elevating the immersive experience. Multi-Platform Content Optimization: Content was created and tailored for various formats and resolutions, meeting the demands of broadcasting, social media, gaming, and more.

About the Companies

MeetMo

MeetMo.io is revolutionizing how creative professionals collaborate by combining video conferencing, live streaming, and AI automation into a single, intuitive platform. With persistent virtual meeting rooms that adapt to users over time, our platform evolves into a true collaborative partner, enhancing creativity and productivity. For more information please visit: https://www.meetmo.io

Radiant Images

Radiant Images is a globally acclaimed, award-winning technology provider specializing in innovative tools and solutions for the media and entertainment industries. The company focuses on advancing cinema, immersive media, and live production. https://www.radiantimages.com

T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc.(NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and indisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Mint Mobile. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com

NantStudios

NantStudios is the first real time-native, full-service production house; re-imagined from the ground up to deliver exceptional creative results through next generation technologies like Virtual Production. For more information please visit: https://nantstudios.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/t-mobile-meetmo-and-nantstudios-win-prestigious-2025-lumiere-award-for-revolutionary-las-vegas-grand-prix-formula-one-fan-experience-302374148.html

SOURCE MeetMo