Syxsense Wins Three Globee Cybersecurity Awards and Two Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

Achievements include Best Cybersecurity Company of the Year, CEO of the Year, Best Zero Trust Security, and more

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Syxsense, a global leader in Unified Security and Endpoint Management (USEM) solutions, today announced that the 19th Annual Globee® Cybersecurity Awards, organizers of the world’s premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named Syxsense a Top Cyber Security Vendor of the Year, Top CEO of the Year, and provider of the Best Zero Trust Security. In addition, the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards has named Syxsense Best Cybersecurity Company of the Year, and Ashley Leonard as CEO of the Year.

“Our team is focused on helping organizations unify endpoint security and management for customers. This means comprehensive vulnerability monitoring and management, the ability to identify and resolve threats quickly, and access to automated remediations and our easy-to-use zero trust evaluation engine to streamline IT and security management,” said Ashley Leonard, Founder and CEO at Syxsense. “It’s an honor to see our efforts being celebrated by the Globee Awards and the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. And we’re excited to continue supporting our customers by adding functionality and expanding our footprint around the world.”

Syxsense helps organizations reduce the complexity of IT with USEM solutions, including Syxsense Manage, Syxsense Secure, and Syxsense Enterprise. Whether trying to simplify endpoint management within an IT environment or wanting to ensure comprehensive vulnerability detection and remediation, Syxsense delivers full, real-time visibility into endpoints and provides the tools for complete patch management, vulnerability scanning, quarantine and remediation, and more. It then layers on top of that critical workflow protections that allow IT and security teams to automate the entire endpoint security process from beginning to end.

“I would like to congratulate all the winners of the 2023 Globee Cybersecurity Awards for their outstanding contributions in securing the digital landscape,” says San Madan, President of Globee Awards. “Your hard work, innovation, and commitment to cybersecurity are essential to protecting our digital future. Your achievement serves as an inspiration to others in the industry and demonstrates the power of collaboration, innovation, and dedication. I along with my team are proud to honor your accomplishments and celebrate your success.”

The 19th Annual Globee® Cybersecurity Awards and 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards honor cybersecurity companies, products, and professionals for their innovative approaches and effective solutions in ensuring security in the digital age. Both awards attract interest from thousands of leading cybersecurity companies and professionals each year, making them highly competitive programs. All winners reflect the very best in innovation and excellence in tackling today’s urgent cybersecurity challenges.

About Syxsense

Syxsense is a leading software vendor providing endpoint security and IT operations management solutions to Managed Service Providers (MSPs), enterprises, and government organizations. Its solutions provide real-time visibility and control over endpoint devices, networks, and cloud infrastructure, helping organizations to protect against cyber threats, improve IT operations, and reduce risk. Syxsense is the first Unified Security and Endpoint Management (USEM) platform that centralizes the three key elements of endpoint security management: security and patch vulnerability management, remediation, and compliance controlled by a powerful drag-and-drop workflow automation technology called Syxsense Cortex™. Syxsense is a single cloud-based platform supporting Windows, Linux, Mac, and mobile devices on-premises and in the cloud. For more information, visit www.syxsense.com.

