Syxsense Unified Security and Endpoint Management Products Win Multiple 2023 Cloud Computing Security Excellence Awards

Award-winning products allow businesses to rapidly identify and resolve endpoint risks

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Syxsense, a global leader in Unified Security and Endpoint Management (USEM) solutions, today announced that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named Syxsense Enterprise and Syxsense Zero Trust as 2023 Cloud Computing Security Excellence Award winners.





“We are committed to helping organizations unify endpoint management and security. This comprehensive approach to vulnerability monitoring and endpoint management not only gives businesses the ability to identify attack surface risks, it provides access to automated remediation workflows and an easy-to-use zero trust evaluation engine that focuses on enforcing policies, resolving security concerns, and streamlining IT management,” said Ashley Leonard, Founder and CEO at Syxsense. “It’s an honor to see our efforts recognized with these Cloud Computing Security Excellence Awards. We are excited to continue supporting our customers through added functionality and the expansion of our global footprint.”

The Cloud Computing Security Excellence Award, presented by Cloud Computing magazine, recognizes companies in two distinct categories for most effectively leveraging cloud computing in their efforts to bring new, differentiated offerings to market. These categories are cloud-delivered security, for using the cloud as the delivery model, and cloud security, for securing cloud infrastructure and applications. Syxsense Enterprise and Syxsense Zero Trust are recognized for both categories.

Syxsense Enterprise is the world’s first cloud-based USEM solution, delivering real-time endpoint monitoring, vulnerability identification, and instant remediation for every device across an organization’s entire network environment. It combines Syxsense Secure, Manage, and Mobile Device Manager to deliver a completely unified platform that scans and manages all endpoints, resolves problems in real-time, and reduces the risks associated with system misconfigurations.

Syxsense Zero Trust is a module within Syxsense Enterprise enabling endpoint compliance with Zero Trust (ZT) policies. The first-of-its-kind solution is designed to serve as an organization’s “Trust Evaluation Engine” for endpoints. It provides visibility and control over network access policies and enables security teams to build access policies and remediation workflows to ensure ZT compliance.

“Recognizing leaders in the advancement of cloud computing, TMC and Cloud Computing Magazine are proud to announce Syxsense Enterprise and Syxsense Zero Trust as recipients of the Cloud Computing Security Excellence Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “Syxsense is being honored for their achievement in bringing innovation and excellence to this crucial market segment.”

To learn more about Syxsense visit us today: www.syxsense.com

About Syxsense

Syxsense is a leading software vendor providing endpoint security and IT operations management solutions to Managed Service Providers (MSPs), enterprises, and government organizations. Its solutions provide real-time visibility and control over endpoint devices, networks, and cloud infrastructure, helping organizations to protect against cyber threats, improve IT operations, and reduce risk. Syxsense is the first Unified Security and Endpoint Management (USEM) platform that centralizes the three key elements of endpoint security management: security and patch vulnerability management, remediation, and compliance controlled by a powerful drag-and-drop workflow automation technology called Syxsense Cortex™. Syxsense is a single cloud-based platform supporting Windows, Linux, Mac, and mobile devices on-premises and in the cloud. For more information, visit www.syxsense.com.

About TMC

Through our news and solutions-focused editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and online advertising, TMC provides global buyers with valuable insights for making informed technology purchase decisions and successfully navigating markets.

Contacts

Syxsense Contact



Raymond Fenton



Voxus PR



[email protected]

TMC Contact

Michelle Connolly



Senior Marketing Manager



203-852-6800, ext. 170



[email protected]