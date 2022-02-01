Syxsense Names Ken Adamson as Vice President of Technology Partnerships to Expand Technology Development and Integrations for USEM Innovation

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Syxsense, a global leader in Unified Security and Endpoint Management (USEM) solutions, today announced the addition of Ken Adamson as Vice President (VP) of Technology Partnerships. Adamson is an experienced cloud security, infrastructure management, and IT service management executive. Adamson is also a perpetual innovator and was awarded two U.S. patents in cyber security and UI design, with three additional pending patents in cyber security.

Previously, Adamson has held senior product management positions at CA Technologies, Matrix42, Proficio, and Heroix Corp. As VP of Technology Partnerships at Syxsense, Adamson will lead technology partnerships, ensuring Syxsense stays at the forefront of industry advancements. Adamson will report directly to the CEO, Ashley Leonard.

“Ken has an outstanding track record of successfully leading product management, marketing, development, and technology alliance teams at industry-leading companies. His experience will help us accelerate technology development and partnerships as we work to expand functionality across our USEM products,” said Ashley Leonard, Founder, and CEO at Syxsense. “Ken will play a pivotal role in determining priority industry verticals and segments, validating client needs and challenges, and formulating go-to-market strategies, among other things.”

“Syxsense is taking a unique approach to unifying endpoint management and security, something customers traditionally have struggled to manage separately. With the threat landscape continuing to get more complex and the dramatic rise in endpoints, I’m excited to help the team expand on key alliances to deliver even more functionality to customers,” said Adamson. “In this threat landscape, there is a growing appetite for stronger and more efficient endpoint solutions. I am eager to build on the momentum Syxsense has seen in recent years.”

About Syxsense

Syxsense is a leading software vendor providing endpoint security and IT operations management solutions to Managed Service Providers (MSPs), enterprises, and government organizations. Its solutions provide real-time visibility and control over endpoint devices, networks, and cloud infrastructure, helping organizations to protect against cyber threats, improve IT operations, and reduce risk. Syxsense is the first Unified Security and Endpoint Management (USEM) platform that centralizes the three key elements of endpoint security management: security and patch vulnerability management, remediation, and compliance controlled by a powerful drag-and-drop workflow automation technology called Syxsense Cortex™. Syxsense is a single cloud-based platform supporting Windows, Linux, Mac, and mobile devices on-premises and in the cloud. For more information, visit www.syxsense.com.

Contacts

Raymond Fenton



Voxus PR



[email protected]