Japan commits $21 billion to two GlobalFoundries fabs in Malta, New York, under a deal running for at least 20 years that lifts Washington’s equity stake to about 7%, while a parallel $955 million CHIPS reallocation targets advanced packaging

Japan is putting up $21 billion for two chip fabrication plants in upstate New York, under a newly struck agreement that runs for a minimum term of 20 years. GlobalFoundries contributes the manufacturing expertise, in a project tied to the broader US-Japan trade deal. Analysts at Sycamine Capital Management Pte. Ltd. read the arrangement as a working model of how industrial policy is now financed, and of who carries the risk when governments rather than markets pick the winners.

Both plants are to rise on the existing GlobalFoundries campus in Malta, beside the operational Fab 8 site, and the first is shovel-ready. Ground is expected to be broken in the coming weeks, with equipment installation pencilled in for 2028 and first wafer output for 2029. Once fully operational, each plant adds roughly 900,000 wafers of annual 300mm capacity, although the second hinges on a funding review due before the end of 2028. Early customers reportedly include Apple and Japan’s Renesas Electronics.

The financial architecture is more unusual than the headline figure suggests, with a special purpose vehicle co-owned by both governments funding construction and retaining the plants. GlobalFoundries owns neither fab, earning fees instead for construction oversight, operations and technology licences that Chief Financial Officer Sam Franklin puts at approximately $3 billion over the coming decade. The company manages customer relationships, giving priority to US and Japanese buyers, in a structure Chief Executive Tim Breen calls a win for both countries.

Washington deepens its own stake in the company, with the Department of Commerce taking a further 4% equity holding under the same agreement. Total US government ownership now rises to approximately 7%, while Mubadala Investment Company, Abu Dhabi’s sovereign investor, remains the majority owner. Not long ago, federal equity in a listed chipmaker would have been dismissed as alien to American capitalism; it has become a settled feature of industrial strategy.

Separating capital, operational control and equity across distinct legal structures gives investors a clearer map of risk and reward than most state-backed projects offer. Japan bears the capital outlay over a long horizon, GlobalFoundries earns fee income without stretching its balance sheet, and Washington gains equity upside through its enlarged holding. On a risk-adjusted basis, those are three distinct propositions inside a single project. The structure amounts to “a deliberate division between whoever carries the construction risk and whoever collects the recurring fees, and that division should shape how semiconductor exposure is priced”, according to Jerry Farrington, who serves as Senior Vice President at Sycamine Capital Management.

Alongside the fab deal, the Department of Commerce amends the company’s existing CHIPS and Science Act award, reallocating up to $955 million of incentives without changing the total. Under the amended award, GlobalFoundries now raises its committed capital investment in Malta and Burlington, Vermont, to $4.8 billion, prioritising silicon photonics, silicon-germanium for high-speed networking and advanced packaging, including the first US-based source of silicon interposers. One industry analyst separates the two funding streams: Japanese capital covers the volume business, while federal dollars steer the company’s own investment towards AI data centre infrastructure, where it can differentiate. Farrington regards that split as “a sensible use of public money, aimed at the parts of the chain where pricing power resides”.

Labour rather than money looks likely to be the binding constraint on delivering both plants on schedule. The United States currently needs between 200,000 and 300,000 additional electricians, pipe fitters, welders and other skilled construction workers to fulfil roughly $381.7 billion of advanced manufacturing commitments, and semiconductor fabs compete for those same scarce workers. The Malta plants alone are projected to create approximately 27,000 construction and ecosystem roles during the build-out and more than 1,000 high-skilled manufacturing positions once operational.

Governance remains the largest unknown for anyone trying to value the arrangement, since the special purpose vehicle is still subject to definitive agreements. Terms covering customer allocation, EBITDA sharing and management-fee schedules have yet to be disclosed in full, and they will determine whether each party is rewarded in proportion to the risk it bears. Farrington cautions that “until the terms are published, the headline figure says more about political intent than about the returns any party can expect”.

The venture amounts to a two-decade test of whether state-backed industrial strategy can deliver commercial returns as well as strategic security. Sycamine Capital Management continues to assess how commitments of this kind reshape ownership, cash flows and execution risk across the semiconductor supply chain, applying its strategic investment frameworks to separate durable value from political headlines. For long-horizon investors focused on capital preservation, that distinction is likely to matter more than the size of any single cheque.

About Sycamine Capital Management Pte. Ltd.

Founded in 2008, Sycamine Capital Management Pte. Ltd. (UEN:200804809G) applies rigorous analytical capability to help investors stay ahead of shifting market conditions. Its forward-looking research across AI and ESG sectors reflects a disciplined approach to identifying potential opportunities early, supporting investors as they prepare for future market developments. Further details and additional articles are available at https://scmgt.com/sycamine-investment-focus-articles/ .

Contact Person: Simon Lau (Media Relations)

Email: simon.lau@scmgt.com

Website: https://scmgt.com

SOURCE: Sycamine Capital Management

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