Swave Photonics Honored with CES 2025 Innovation Award for World-First Holographic Display Technology for Augmented Reality

Holographic eXtended Reality platform recognized for excellence in design and engineering

LEUVEN, Belgium & SILICON VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Swave Photonics, the true holographic display company, today announced that its Holographic eXtended Reality (HXR) platform has been selected as an Honoree for the CES® 2025 Innovation Awards in the XR Technologies and Accessories category. HXR is the world’s first chipset designed to create holographic images for augmented reality (AR) form factors that will enable AI-powered spatial computing.





The CES Innovation Awards® 2025 program received a record number of submissions – over 3,400. The announcement comes ahead of CES 2025, the world’s most powerful technology event, happening Jan. 7-10 in Las Vegas, NV.

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 33 consumer technology product categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers, and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic, and design. With this award, Swave’s HXR joins an elite list of technological achievements that have been recognized at CES.

By using the world’s smallest pixel, HXR shapes light and sculpts high-quality 3D images that create a reality-first AR experience. Swave utilizes CMOS technology and semiconductor economics, enabling a cost-effective solution that benefits manufacturers and end users. The holographic images created by HXR seamlessly blend the digital world with the user’s reality.

As the first 3D holographic display technology designed to power reality-first spatial computing, HXR’s many benefits include:

High quality, full color images with exceptional brightness and resolution

Correct image depth in relation to the user’s surroundings, thanks to patented DynamicDepth technology

Allows for the human vision system to process images naturally, solving the Vergence-Accommodation Conflict that can cause XR users nausea and fatigue

Significantly reduces form factor size by eliminating the need for a waveguide, varifocal lenses and other functions in AR glasses currently on the market

Prescription compatibility allowing use for those who wear prescription glasses

“HXR has advanced rapidly thanks to the work of the incredible Swave team and our partners. To be recognized at such a prestigious event like CES is a testament to their devotion and commitment,” said Swave CEO, Mike Noonen. “ As the HXR platform advances towards commercialization, recognition from the CES® 2025 Innovation Awards highlights the importance and excitement for Spatial Computing solutions.”

To request a meeting at CES with the Swave team, please email hey@swave.io.

About Swave:

Swave, the true holographic display company, develops chipsets to deliver reality-first spatial computing powered by AI. The company’s Holographic eXtended Reality (HXR) display technology is the first to achieve true holography by sculpting lightwaves into natural, high-resolution images. The proprietary technology will allow for compact form factors with a natural viewing experience. Founded in 2022, the company spun-out from imec and utilizes CMOS chip technology for manufacturing for a cost-effective, scalable, and swift path to commercialization. For more information, visit https://swave.io/

About CES®:

CES is the most powerful tech event in the world – the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world’s biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features every aspect of the tech sector. CES 2025 takes place Jan. 7-10, 2025, in Las Vegas. Learn more at CES.tech and follow CES on social.

About Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®:

As North America’s largest technology trade association, CTA is the tech sector. Our members are the world’s leading innovators – from startups to global brands – helping support more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES® – the most powerful tech event in the world. Find us at CTA.tech. Follow us @CTAtech.

Contacts

Media Contacts:

Carol Boyko



104 West Partners for Swave Photonics



carol.boyko@104west.com