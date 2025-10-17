Survival Tips for Busy Moms on TipsOnTv

TV Host, Lifestyle Expert and Social Media Superstar Kathy Buccio Shares Quick and Easy Ideas for Making Mom’s Life a Breeze

Fall is the perfect season for fresh routines and super Mom and Lifestyle Expert Kathy Buccio offers her super secrets for maintaining a sense of calm and control when chaos knocks on the door. The key is to get organized and be proactive. Kathy shares timely tips for creating a usable plan of action for the entire family. Plus, she provides timely information about the importance of downtime, relaxation, exercise, and effective communication.

MAKING MEALTIME QUALITY TIME

HP’s free Bite Sized Lessons turn everyday moments into playful learning for the whole family without parents needing to have all the answers. These printable mealtime placemats were created with Highlights and Harvard learning expert, Dr. Elizabeth Bonawitz. The lessons spark engaging family conversations for kids ages 5-10 right at the table. Use the HP Smart Tank 5101 to bring these Bite Sized Lessons to life-it is easy and includes up to two years of ink and handles all of my printing needs. HP makes learning part of everyday life, and that is something every mom can appreciate. For more information, visit www.hp.com

A CHANGE-OF-PACE

Fall is one of the busiest times for moms with school, activities, and endless to-dos. So, while tackling the checklist, do not forget to book those travel plans! Whether it is a winter escape or spring break, Check out Decameron All-Inclusive Resorts, part of Trademark Collection by Wyndham. With properties across Mexico, Jamaica and even Panama, there are stunning beaches, expansive pools, incredible dining, daily activities and more, all for one price. Best of all, booking now can save up to 20% off at TrademarkHotels.com.

SUGGESTION FOR EVERYDAY CHORES

Laundry is nonstop in every household. Check out Bounce Intense Dryer Sheets. Nothing beats curling up with a blanket that smells amazing, and it keeps clothes fresh for up to four weeks. It also helps reduce static and wrinkles, so outfits look great right out of the dryer. Plus, the new scents Vibrant Fresh and Vibrant Bloom offer the comforting scent of fresh laundry. Nothing beats sweater weather. New Bounce Intense dryer sheets gives laundry long-lasting freshness that is actually noticeable. For more information, visit www.bouncefresh.com

A WHOLE HOUSE SOLUTION

Safety is always top of mind. That is why Kathy loves the GE Outdoor Style Solar Security Floodlight. It is a set-it-and-forget-it solution for peace of mind after dark. With industry-leading brightness, adjustable motion sensors that have the ability to activate up to 100 times a night, and all-weather durability, this light keeps homes well-lit and secure. Whether it is unloading groceries at night, letting out the dog out, or welcoming guests, the GE Outdoor Security Floodlight helps busy moms feel safe, seen and in control. Available at Walmart or Walmart.com

