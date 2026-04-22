Survival Products, A First Class Air Company, Signs 10-Year Global Distribution Agreement With Boeing Distribution at MRO Americas

Agreement Expands Global Access to FAA-Approved Survival Equipment for Operators and MRO Providers

Survival Products, A First Class Air Company, announced it has signed a 10-year global exclusive distribution agreement with Boeing Distribution during MRO Americas, expanding access to certified aviation survival systems worldwide.

The agreement expands Boeing Distribution’s portfolio of certified safety equipment, adding Survival Products’ compact, lightweight life rafts and life vests designed for performance, reliability, and operational efficiency to its global offering for operators and maintenance organizations.

“Partnering with Boeing Distribution ensures our compact, cost-effective life rafts and survival systems are more accessible to operators and maintenance organizations worldwide,” said Isac Roths, CEO of First Class Air. “This relationship allows us to extend the reach of our products while continuing to deliver the quality, responsiveness and support our customers depend on.”

Through the partnership, Survival Products’ FAA-approved TSO-C13g life vests and TSO-C70a/C70bType I and II life rafts will be available through Boeing Distribution’s global channels, including its 24/7 e-commerce platform, providing operators with faster, more reliable access to critical safety equipment.

The agreement combines Survival Products’ in-house manufacturing and repair capabilities with Boeing Distribution’s global logistics network. Together, this enables reduced turnaround times, lower total cost of ownership, and improved operational readiness across fleets.

“This long-term partnership strengthens our ability to provide high-quality, certified life-saving systems with the logistical reach and aftermarket support customers expect,” said Travis Sullivan, vice president and general manager, Boeing Distribution. “By integrating Survival Products into our global distribution network, we’re able to better serve operators with reliable access to critical safety equipment when and where they need it.”

Founded in 1970, Survival Products is a long-standing manufacturer of aviation survival equipment and became part of First Class Air in 2022. As an integrated platform of specialized aviation aftermarket companies, First Class Air delivers distribution, MRO and DER repair, PMA manufacturing, aircraft teardown, and supply chain solutions to customers worldwide.

To learn more, visit FirstClassAir.com, or shop.boeing.com/distribution.

About First Class Air

First Class Air is an integrated family of aviation aftermarket companies delivering distribution, MRO, and DER repair, PMA manufacturing, aircraft teardown, exchange programs, and supply chain solutions to operators worldwide. Its specialized First Class Air companies include Cargo Repair, First Class Air Support, Cobalt Aero Services, Innodyne Systems, and Survival Products – supporting freighter, commercial, regional, military, and business aviation customers across the global aircraft lifecycle. First Class Air is committed to delivering responsive, high-quality service and long-term solutions to its customers – The First Class Way. For more information, visit FirstClassAir.com.

For More Information:

Tamara Davis

Sr. Vice President of Public Relations

(270) 202-8516

tdavis@priceweber.com

SOURCE: First Class Air

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire