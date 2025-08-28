Supreme Critical Metals Inc. Engages Hardline Exploration Corp for Permitting on the Silver Vista Silver-Copper Property, Smithers, BC

Supreme Critical Metals Inc. (CSE:CRIT)(FWB:VR6)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) (“Supreme” or the “Company“) announces that it has engaged Hardline Exploration Corp.,(“Hardline”) based in Smithers, B.C. to assist with the design of an exploration program (including drilling) and initiating permitting on the Silver Vista Silver-Copper Property (the “Property”). Located 55 kilometres northeast of Smithers, British Columbia, the Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Property.

Founded in 2014, and led by Jeremy Hanson, Hardline is a leading geological consulting firm based out of Smithers, B.C. Hardline works directly with local contractors and First Nations to ensure their projects receive the most efficient and dedicated exploration services available. Hardline has direct hands-on experience and knowledge of the Silver Vista property with involvement with permitting, logistics, support and management of previous exploration activities, including the 2021 drill program.

George Tsafalas, President of Supreme, stated: “The Company is pleased to have engaged Hardline Exploration and CEO Jeremy Hanson to assist with our exploration plans, initiate permitting and quickly advance activities on our newest acquisition, the Silver Vista Property. Preparatory work will begin immediately.”

SILVER VISTA PROPERTY

The Silver Vista property comprises 4,839 hectares and is accessible by logging roads and is characterized by gentle topography. Surface sampling and drilling have indicated multiple, stacked horizons of silver-copper (zinc) mineralization in stratiform sedimentary sequences, consistent with a Stratabound copper-silver deposit model. Drilling in 2021 returned the best intercepts to date on the property. Drill hole SV21-07, returned a continuous 46-metre-long zone from 106 metres averages 48 grams per tonne silver (g/t Ag) and 0.62 per cent copper (per cent Cu): This zone includes a 17-metre section containing 94 g/t Ag and 1.34 per cent Cu. Along this zone as well, the highest silver grade of 431 grams per tonne (121 to 122 metres) and the highest copper grade of 2.57 per cent (112 to 113 metres) were picked up. Extensive soil geochemistry has indicated multiple high priority anomalies that have not been drill tested. The acquisition of the Silver Vista silver-copper property represents the initial asset of the Company’s focus on properties with significant silver values.

Helgi Sigurgeirson, P Geo, a Certified Professional Geologist and ‘qualified person’ for the purposes of Canada’s National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Properties, has verified and approved the information contained in this news release.

About Supreme Critical Metals Inc.

SUPREME CRITICAL METALS INC. is a publicly traded diversified investment corporation actively exploring and investigating multiple opportunities in uranium, silver, copper and precious metals. The Company adheres to strategic guidelines that prioritize regions conducive to mining, supported by favourable government regulations and existing infrastructure.

