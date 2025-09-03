Supreme Critical Metals Inc. Announces Closing of Silver Vista Silver-Copper Property and the Appointment of Robert Weicker to the Advisory Board

Supreme Critical Metals Inc. (CSE:CRIT)(FWB:VR6)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) (“Supreme” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced acquisition of the Silver Vista Silver-Copper Property located 55 kilometres northeast of Smithers, BC. The Company issued 1,000,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.10 in accordance with the terms of the September 25, 2024 Option Agreement.

The common shares are subject to a four-month and one-day hold period.

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Robert Weicker to the Advisory Board. Mr. Weicker brings over 30 years of extensive experience in the minerals exploration and mining industry, having worked with both major mining companies such as Asarco, Noranda, and Lac Minerals, as well as junior mining enterprises. Mr. Weicker has been involved with the Silver Vista Property since late 2004.

Mr. Weicker’s impressive background includes pivotal roles in the development and production of Canada’s largest gold mine, as well as the successful launch of an open-pit zinc operation and an underground gold mine. His vast expertise spans numerous exploration projects in precious metals, base metals, and industrial metals, making him a formidable asset to our team.

In his independent consulting capacity, Mr. Weicker has honed his skills in exploration, management, and administrative roles, further enhancing his ability to contribute meaningfully to Supreme’s strategic objectives. His previous roles included proficiency in writing and co-authoring prefeasibility studies, feasibility studies, and National Instrument 43-101 reports, both domestically and internationally, which positioned him as a leader in technical reporting and valuation studies, including those reviewed by the TSX Venture Exchange and AIM (Alternative Investment Market).

“We are thrilled to welcome Robert to our team,” said George Tsafalas, President of Supreme “His wealth of knowledge and proven track record in the mining sector will be invaluable as we advance our exploration initiatives. We are confident that his leadership and expertise will drive our projects to new heights.”

Mr. Weicker expressed his enthusiasm for joining Supreme stating, “I am excited to be part of a dynamic team that is committed to pioneering new opportunities in the mining sector. I look forward to applying my experience to support the Company’s growth and success.”

