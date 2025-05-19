Supermicro Now Accepting Orders on Portfolio of More Than 20 Systems Optimized for the New NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs, Accelerating the Deployment of Enterprise AI Factories

Suite of Supermicro servers with NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPUs to include NVIDIA-Certified Systems

Supermicro collaborating on development of new NVIDIA Enterprise AI Factory validated designs based on RTX PRO Servers and NVIDIA HGX B200 systems

Supermicro’s new 4-GPU UP system based on the NVIDIA MGX reference design, bringing NVIDIA RTX PRO Server closer to the Edge for more powerful AI inference

TAIPEI, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Supermicro, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) a total IT solution provider for AI/ML, HPC, cloud, storage, and 5G/edge today announced that it is now taking orders for enterprise AI systems with NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs .

Supermicro’s broad portfolio of optimized servers enables AI and visual computing to be deployed in virtually any industry or environment. Supermicro’s suite of over 20 systems with RTX PRO Blackwell GPUs will significantly enhance performance for enterprise AI factory workloads. This includes AI inference, AI development and model fine-tuning, generative AI, AI-driven graphics & rendering, video content and streaming, and game development.

Supermicro NVIDIA-Certified Systems with RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPUs will serve as building blocks for NVIDIA Enterprise AI Factory validated designs , integrating with NVIDIA Spectrum-X networking , NVIDIA-Certified Storage, and NVIDIA AI Enterprise software to create full-stack solutions, accelerating the deployment of on-premises AI.

“Supermicro continues to lead the development of enterprise AI infrastructure, empowering the deployment of AI across industries at ever-greater scale,” said Charles Liang, president and CEO of Supermicro. “Supermicro’s Data Center Building Block Solutions® is the ideal platform for collaboration with NVIDIA Enterprise AI Factory validated designs based on the Blackwell architecture. Together, we will help enterprises ramp up AI adoption by building their own Enterprise AI Factories, accelerating AI inference, AI development, simulation, and graphics workloads for faster time-to-revenue.”

Supported Supermicro architectures include 5U and 4U, NVIDIA MGX , and edge GPU-optimized systems, SuperBlade® and GrandTwin® multi-nodes, 1U and 2U rackmounts, multi-processor systems, and workstations.

In total, Supermicro now offers more than 100 accelerated computing servers supporting NVIDIA PCIe GPUs including RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell, NVIDIA H200 NVL , H100 NVL , L40S , and L4 GPUs. This broad lineup of systems can be easily adapted to serve specific workload and deployment environment requirements.

These include NVIDIA-Certified Systems which guarantee compatibility and support for NVIDIA Spectrum-X networking and NVIDIA BlueField–3 DPUs as well as NVIDIA AI Enterprise software, simplifying the process of developing and deploying production AI.

“AI factories are helping enterprises make smarter, data-driven decisions and swiftly adapt to market changes,” said Chris Marriott, Vice President of Enterprise Platforms at NVIDIA. “Supermicro’s diverse portfolio of NVIDIA Blackwell systems offer enterprises adaptable infrastructure to efficiently support AI workloads that drive innovation across virtually every business function.”

As demand for AI inference continues to shift closer to the source of the request, Supermicro’s all-new single-socket, GPU-optimized architecture based on the MGX reference design brings the inference capabilities of RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPUs closer to the edge.

Supermicro’s first MGX-based system leveraging a single-socket architecture, the new SYS-212GB-NR combines up to 4 latest-generation GPUs with balanced compute performance, resulting in a high performing, yet cost-effective edge AI solution. The system has been designed to meet the needs of enterprises looking to deploy dense GPU resources in decentralized locations where power, thermal, and cost challenges may limit the effectiveness of traditional GPU system architectures.

By deploying NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPUs, enterprises can reduce the number of servers required to support advanced AI edge inference, business intelligence & analytics, industrial automation, and retail applications, further reducing the cost of deploying AI at the edge.

Supermicro offers a wide range of accelerated computing systems for Enterprise AI, with the following system families now orderable with the NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPUs:

Supermicro 5U PCIe accelerated computing systems – Highly flexible, thermally optimized architectures designed to support up to 10 GPUs in a single chassis with air cooling (up to 8 RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPUs). Systems feature dual-socket CPUs and PCIe 5.0 expansion to facilitate high speed networking for scale-out clusters. Key workloads include AI inference and fine-tuning, 3D rendering, simulation, and cloud gaming.

Supermicro MGX systems – GPU-optimized systems based on NVIDIA’s modular reference design, with single or dual-socket configurations supporting up to 4 GPUs in 2U or 8 GPUs in 4U for a range of data center and edge AI, HPC, and graphics workloads.

Supermicro 3U Edge-optimized PCIe accelerated computing systems – Compact form factor designed for edge data center deployments and supporting up to 8 double-width or 19 single-width GPUs per system. Key workloads include EDA, scientific modeling, and edge AI inference.

Supermicro SuperBlade® systems – Density-optimized and energy-efficient multi-node architecture designed for maximum rack density, with up to 120 GPUs per rack.

Rackmount Workstation – Workstation performance and flexibility in a rackmount form factor, offering increased density and security for organizations looking to utilize centralized resources.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first to market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are a Total IT Solutions manufacturer with server, AI, storage, IoT, switch systems, software, and support services. Supermicro’s motherboard, power, and chassis design expertise further enables our development and production, enabling next generation innovation from cloud to edge for our global customers. Our products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Taiwan region, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power, and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

