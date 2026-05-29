Sunshine Biopharma Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent 12,624,066 B2 Covering Novel Coronavirus Treatment Technology

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) (the “Company”), a leading pharmaceutical company specializing in generic and specialty prescription medications, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued U.S. Patent No. 12,624,066 B2, titled “Compounds and Methods for Treatment of Coronavirus Infection.” The newly granted patent protects Sunshine Biopharma’s proprietary therapeutic compounds designed to inhibit coronavirus replication.

The patent covers a series of small molecule inhibitors discovered and developed by Sunshine Biopharma scientists during the COVID-19 pandemic. These compounds target a critical viral enzyme (PLpro) responsible for suppression of the human immune system, making Coronavirus infections life-threatening.

Coronaviruses are known for their high mutation rate, a biological characteristic that has already produced multiple variants of concern since 2020. Each new mutation has the potential to alter transmissibility, disease severity, or resistance to existing treatments and vaccines. Scientific experts worldwide continue to warn that Coronavirus remains one mutation away from triggering another global health crisis.

Sunshine Biopharma’s patented technology is designed with this evolutionary reality in mind. By targeting a highly conserved viral function, the Company aims to develop antiviral candidates that remain effective even as the virus continues to mutate.

“The issuance of this patent is a major milestone for Sunshine Biopharma and a validation of our scientific strategy,” said Dr. Steve Slilaty, CEO of Sunshine Biopharma. “Coronaviruses mutate rapidly, and the world cannot assume the threat has passed. Our goal is to advance therapies that can help address not only today’s variants but also those that may emerge in the future.”

The compounds covered under U.S. Patent 12,624,066 B2 are currently ready for GLP studies which is the step necessary to be completed before entering clinical trials. Sunshine Biopharma continues to invest in research aimed at developing robust solutions to current and future viral threats.

About Sunshine Biopharma Inc.

Sunshine Biopharma currently has 60 generic prescription drugs on the market in Canada and approximately 12 additional drugs scheduled to be launched in the remainder of 2026. In addition, Sunshine Biopharma is conducting a proprietary drug development program which is comprised of (i) K1.1 mRNA, an mRNA-Lipid Nanoparticle targeted for liver cancer, and (ii) PLpro protease inhibitor, a small molecule for treatment of SARS Coronavirus infections. For more information, please visit: www.sunshinebiopharma.com.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions of Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (the “Company”) that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected. These statements appear in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, including statements related to the Company’s drug development activities, financial performance, and future growth. These risks and uncertainties are further described in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements and risk factors set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings.

For more information, please contact:

Camille Sebaaly, CFO

Direct Line: 514-814-0464

camille.sebaaly@sunshinebiopharma.com

SOURCE: Sunshine Biopharma Inc.

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