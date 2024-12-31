Sunset Pier 94 Studios Announces Inaugural Lease with Paramount Television Studios for Dexter®: Resurrection Ahead of Opening

Paramount Television Studios Has Leased 70,000 Square Feet for Filming Season Two of the Hit Showtime® Original Series

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO), Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HPP), and Blackstone Real Estate, joint venture partners behind Sunset Pier 94 Studios, Manhattan’s first purpose-built studio facility, announced Paramount Television Studios has signed the first lease ahead of the studio’s opening this month. Paramount Television Studios’ lease of 70,000 square feet will be used for filming the second season of the Showtime original series Dexter: Resurrection for Paramount+. The series will occupy elements of the facility in phases, including two sound stages, production support and office spaces.





Drew Brown, EVP of Production for Paramount Television Studios said: “We are thrilled to bring the second season of Dexter: Resurrection to Sunset Pier 94 Studios and its state-of-the-art facilities and sound stages. Last season saw Dexter move to New York City—and now we look forward to following suit, gaining greater access to the region’s incredible creative talent, leveraging a competitive tax credit program and reinforcing our commitment to US production.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said: “Congratulations to Sunset Pier 94 Studios on booking the second season of Paramount Television Studios’ Dexter: Resurrection. We’re proud that season one was filmed right here in New York, generating significant economic impact in our neighborhoods through jobs and small business spending. Governor Hochul’s expansion of the film production tax credit and initiatives like Production+ are incentivizing companies like Paramount Television Studios—which has filmed in New York for decades—to continue investing in our state. We look forward to welcoming more projects to Sunset Pier 94’s stages as this world-class facility opens its doors.”

Victor Coleman, Chairman and CEO of Hudson Pacific, said: “Sunset Studios’ success in attracting and retaining top-tier productions across multiple seasons speaks to the caliber of our studios and services, and we look forward to the opportunity to expand our relationship with Paramount on the lot. Robust pre-leasing interest in Sunset Pier 94 Studios underscores the project’s unmatched quality and prime location—there is truly nothing else like it in the market, and we look forward to announcing additional leases soon.”

Sunset Pier 94 Studios is a one-of-a-kind facility totaling 232,000 square feet of leasable stages, production support space and offices with on-site parking and ample opportunities for exterior signage. The six purpose-built sound stages feature up to 36-foot clear heights and easy access to the facility’s on-site mill, while the 145,000 square feet of production support space and offices offer abundant natural light and stunning Hudson River views. These features, combined with the facility’s ideal Manhattan location and the recently expanded New York State tax credits, have led to strong demand for the project, with the initial lease signed before full project delivery and significant interest in large blocks of space in the pipeline.

The New York City Economic Development Corporation has been a key partner, working closely with the joint venture throughout the entire project. In addition to the state-of-the-art studio facility, Sunset Pier 94 Studios offers significant community benefits, including an extension of Hudson River Park with new public restrooms, 25,000 square feet of waterfront open space and pier access, nearly 2,000 square feet of community amenity space, as well as safety improvements to the bikeway that have received rave reviews from cyclists. Workforce development and training programs associated with the studio will connect local residents to opportunities in film, television, commercial and other media production. In total, Sunset Pier 94 Studios is expected to create 400 permanent jobs and contribute $6.4 billion to the local economy over the next 30 years.

