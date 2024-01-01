SunnyFit Celebrates 4-Year Anniversary with “Year 4 Everyone” Challenge and Community Giveaway Event

The free fitness platform marks milestone with multi-week challenge, new features, and livestream giveaway.









INDUSTRY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SunnyFit, the free fitness app developed by Sunny Health & Fitness, is celebrating its fourth anniversary with the Year 4 Everyone Challenge & Giveaways Event, running from March 6 through March 26, 2026. The celebration highlights the platform’s growing global community of nearly half a million users and introduces a series of challenges, rewards, and prize giveaways.

The anniversary celebration will conclude with the Year 4 Everyone Livestream & Giveaway on March 27 at 2:00 PM PDT, hosted by Sunny Trainer Jared. During the livestream, winners from the event’s giveaways will be announced live.

Over the past four years, SunnyFit has grown into one of the most accessible free fitness platforms available, offering thousands of trainer-led workouts, smart equipment integrations, and personalized fitness tools designed for users to train at home or anywhere.

A Growing Fitness Platform

Since its launch, SunnyFit has expanded significantly in both content and functionality.

Key milestones include:

Workout formats doubled from 8 to 16 categories, offering more training options across equipment workouts, bodyweight exercises, and wellness programs.

from 8 to 16 categories, offering more training options across equipment workouts, bodyweight exercises, and wellness programs. Course content increased fourfold from 500 to more than 2,300 guided videos.

from 500 to more than 2,300 guided videos. Smart equipment compatibility quadrupled, expanding from 75 to more than 300 supported machines.

The platform allows users to personalize workouts based on fitness level, goals, and preferred training styles.

Diverse Workout Experiences

SunnyFit offers a wide range of equipment-based and bodyweight workouts. Users can follow trainer-led sessions on machines like bikes, treadmills, rowers, steppers, and ellipticals, with compatible Sunny Smart Equipment providing real-time performance tracking via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi.

The app also includes a robust library of bodyweight and wellness content, including strength training, yoga, Pilates, stretching, meditation, and outdoor walking or running with GPS tracking. Plus, SunnyFit regularly hosts community challenges for users to stay engaged and consistent.

New Features Enhancing the SunnyFit Experience

Alongside expanded workout content, SunnyFit has introduced several new features designed to enhance user experience, including:

Rewards Points Shop for Real Gear & Equipment – Earn points through workouts and challenges to redeem on Sunny Health & Fitness products.

– Earn points through workouts and challenges to redeem on Sunny Health & Fitness products. SunnyFit Creators Program – Highlights users’ fitness journeys through the community platform.

– Highlights users’ fitness journeys through the community platform. Live Courses – Real-time, trainer-led workouts with interactive Q&A sessions.

– Real-time, trainer-led workouts with interactive Q&A sessions. Jump Rope Free Mode Feature – Tracks jumping workouts through device camera.

– Tracks jumping workouts through device camera. AI Fitness Coach Feature – Delivers personalized workout and nutrition plans tailored to user goals, with continuous enhancements planned.

Join the Celebration

The SunnyFit 4-Year Anniversary Event offers new and existing users an opportunity to explore the app’s growing library of workouts and connect with its expanding fitness community.

The SunnyFit App is available for download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play. Once installed, users can access thousands of workouts, community challenges, and integrated fitness tracking with Sunny’s smart fitness equipment.

The Year 4 Everyone Livestream & Giveaway on March 27 at 2:00 PM PDT will be accessible directly from the SunnyFit App.

About Sunny Health & Fitness

Sunny Health & Fitness is a global fitness brand dedicated to making high-quality workout equipment and training accessible to people of all fitness levels. Through its connected ecosystem, including the SunnyFit App and a wide range of smart exercise machines, the company provides tools, guidance, and community support to help individuals achieve their health and wellness goals.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Hanna Kim



(626) 968-1000



hannak@sunnyhealthfitness.com

Visit website: SunnyHealthFitness.com

Download SunnyFit now: SunnyFit.com