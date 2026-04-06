Sunnov Investment Reports Eurozone PMI Signals Growth

Manufacturing surveys show the currency bloc edging deeper into expansion as Germany and Italy stabilise order books, while Gulf-route shipping disruption lifts freight, insurance and input costs, forcing tougher pricing and hiring decisions.

The Eurozone’s factory pulse strengthens in the latest PMI survey, and Sunnov Investment highlights a manufacturing reading of 51.6, up from 50.8 in the prior release, as executives weigh improving orders against a fresh wave of logistics and energy cost pressure.

At 51.6 in the latest reading, the headline index is the strongest in nearly four years and above the preliminary estimate, while the Output Index prints at 52.0 in the same survey, extending a third consecutive monthly rise to a seven-month high. For decision-makers, the signal is less about a single data point and more about whether supply chains allow production gains to convert into cash flow.

Backlogs expand for the first time since the previous industrial downswing, suggesting spare capacity is thinning. Headcount still declines in the latest reporting month, reflecting caution on permanent hiring even as workloads rise. New orders hold near a multi-year high, and purchasing volumes edge higher after a long run of cutbacks, hinting at a shift from destocking towards replenishment.

Export demand stabilises, with new export orders broadly flat in the latest reading after eight consecutive reporting months of decline. For manufacturers reliant on cross-border components and end markets, that pause removes a persistent drag on planning and reduces the risk of abrupt production cuts.

Country-level results remain uneven: Germany’s PMI stands at 52.2 in the latest survey period, Italy’s at 51.3, France sits close to the 50 threshold used in the monthly PMI survey, and Spain slips to 49.5. The market’s focus is shifting from the headline print to the quality of fulfilment, “a PMI above 50 looks like growth, yet the real tell is whether producers can deliver without paying a logistics premium that eats the margin”, Thomas Gardner, Director of Private Equity at Sunnov Investment Pte. Ltd., notes.

That logistics premium is building. Over the past fortnight, commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz runs at roughly 5% of normal transit levels, a 95% drop that pushes carriers towards longer routes around the Cape of Good Hope and adds 10 to 14 days to typical journeys. In the current round of carrier schedules, the detour adds close to $1 million in extra fuel costs per voyage, while war-risk insurance is being withdrawn for cargo movements across key Gulf and Red Sea corridors with effect from mid-month.

Air routes show similar strain: capacity between Asia and Europe contracts about 40% over the latest week, while total global air cargo capacity falls 18% over the same period. Ocean carriers respond with emergency container surcharges now quoted between $1,718 and $2,863 per unit, with bunker add-ons of roughly $382 to $500 per container in the latest notices. Those charges feed into input-price measures that accelerate to the fastest pace in just over three years, and suppliers attempt to pass part of the increase through to customers in the current pricing cycle, “when lead times lengthen because of rerouting and insurance, the survey can look stronger than underlying demand”, Gardner adds.

For corporate boards and investors, the playbook is shifting from pure cost efficiency to resilience. Over the coming annual contracting cycle, higher tariffs and transport costs threaten 20% to 30% of EBIT margins in exposed manufacturing niches, making pricing power and diversified sourcing more valuable than a single low-cost route. As Sunnov Investment frames the latest PMI signal, “the next leg of this recovery belongs to companies that can protect margin while keeping product moving, not just those that can book orders”, Gardner writes.

About Sunnov Investment

Serving accredited investors, foundations and endowments internationally, the Singapore-based manager, established in 2012, runs long-only equity strategies alongside complementary long/short equity, global macro, event-driven and systematic mandates, and develops structured pathways for eligible retail participation.

Website: https://sunnov.com

Media enquiries should be directed to Deng Hui at d.hui@sunnov.com

The business is registered as Sunnov Investment Pte. Ltd., UEN 201225494E.

SOURCE: Sunnov Investment Pte. Ltd.,

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