Sunday FunDay Traditions Begin at Smokey Bones

Enjoy All-day Brunch from 11 a.m. to Close with New Menu Items

PLANTATION, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–All hail meaty breakfast sandwiches, bubbly beginnings, and Beyond Basic Bloodies! Smokey Bones is giving its fans a reason to celebrate at the end of the weekend with its Sunday FunDay food and drink offerings starting April 9th. Guests 21 and older can select their preferred version of a Bloody Mary, from vodka to tequila to bourbon, and enjoy a wide selection of cocktails and beer all-day every Sunday.

“There’s no better place to start your Sunday tradition than at Smokey Bones,” said Cole Robillard, Chief Marketing Officer at Smokey Bones. “Whether you’re out with your family or meeting up with friends, the Sunday FunDay all-day menu is fuel for your day or a cure for the night before.”

The Sunday FunDay menu includes Sunday classics and Smokey Bones Faves:

Chicken & Waffles – Two crispy jumbo chicken tenders paired with two Belgium waffles and topped with candied pecans and house made honey pecan butter. ($17.99)

– Two crispy jumbo chicken tenders paired with two Belgium waffles and topped with candied pecans and house made honey pecan butter. ($17.99) Chicken & Donuts – Boneless southern fried chicken bites and house made donuts served with maple-bacon glaze and chopped bacon. ($12.99)

– Boneless southern fried chicken bites and house made donuts served with maple-bacon glaze and chopped bacon. ($12.99) Shrimp & Cheddar Grits – Ten fire-grilled shrimp served over creamy cheddar cheese grits with mushrooms, tomatoes, green onions, parsley and spiced butter sauce. ($20.99)

– Ten fire-grilled shrimp served over creamy cheddar cheese grits with mushrooms, tomatoes, green onions, parsley and spiced butter sauce. ($20.99) Pulled Pork Sundae – Layers of house smoked pulled pork, three cheese mac & cheese, jalapeno cheddar sausage and creamy bacon coleslaw, topped with garlic bread, green onion and Carolina BBQ sauce. ($11.99)

– Layers of house smoked pulled pork, three cheese mac & cheese, jalapeno cheddar sausage and creamy bacon coleslaw, topped with garlic bread, green onion and Carolina BBQ sauce. ($11.99) Brisket Sundae – Low and slow house smoked Texas style brisket on top of mashed potatoes and roasted corn, garnished with red wine sauce and crispy onion and green onion. ($14.99)

– Low and slow house smoked Texas style brisket on top of mashed potatoes and roasted corn, garnished with red wine sauce and crispy onion and green onion. ($14.99) Cheeseburger Salad – Mixed greens topped with butcher’s blend burger, cheddar Jack cheese, tomatoes, red onion, fried pickles, fried onions, and secret XTC dressing. ($12.99)

– Mixed greens topped with butcher’s blend burger, cheddar Jack cheese, tomatoes, red onion, fried pickles, fried onions, and secret XTC dressing. ($12.99) Three Little Pigs Sandwich – House smoked pulled pork, smoked pork belly and crispy bacon topped with Carolina BBQ sauce and bacon slaw on a toasted brioche bun and garnished with pickle slices. ($14.99)

– House smoked pulled pork, smoked pork belly and crispy bacon topped with Carolina BBQ sauce and bacon slaw on a toasted brioche bun and garnished with pickle slices. ($14.99) Pulled Pork “Benny” Sandwich – House smoked pulled pork topped with a sunny side up egg on a toasted brioche bun served with cheese sauce and pickled onions. ($9.99)

– House smoked pulled pork topped with a sunny side up egg on a toasted brioche bun served with cheese sauce and pickled onions. ($9.99) Morning Glory Burger – Butcher’s blend beef burger topped with peppered bacon and a sunny side up egg with lettuce, tomato, red onions and pickles. ($16.99)

– Butcher’s blend beef burger topped with peppered bacon and a sunny side up egg with lettuce, tomato, red onions and pickles. ($16.99) Apple Pie Sundae – The big finish: warm apple pie, topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, caramel drizzle and candied pecans. ($9.99)

In addition to its wide selection of Bloody Mary’s, Smokey Bones will offer new refreshing drinks such as a Sunberry Spritz, Aperol with sparkling water and strawberry puree topped with a strawberry gummy garnish, and an Espresso Yourself Martini, a morning-approved martini with Kahlua and espresso.

To make a reservation at your nearest location, visit the link here. All alcoholic offerings are available for guests 21 years and older.

Smokey Bones is one of the few casual dining brands offering a Sunday brunch that stays open late – until 1 a.m. at most locations – and offers two happy hour windows daily. Its delicious barbecue and mouth-watering meats are available for dine-in and online ordering for curbside pick-up or direct delivery from its restaurants. For more information, visit www.SmokeyBones.com.

About Smokey Bones

The ‘Masters of Meat,’ Smokey Bones is a full-service restaurant delivering great barbecue, award winning ribs, crave-worthy cocktails and memorable moments in 62 locations across 16 states. Smokey Bones serves lunch, dinner, and late night everyday, and an all-day Sunday brunch menu. Smokey Bones also has a full bar featuring a variety of bourbons and whiskeys; a selection of domestic, import and local craft beers; and signature, handcrafted cocktails. The restaurant offers a variety of meats that are slow-smoked, fire-grilled, and roasted to perfection available for dine-in, pick-up, online ordering, catering, and delivery. Smokey Bones offers a 10 percent discount to active duty and veterans with ID.

Smokey Bones is an affiliate of Boca Raton, FL based Sun Capital Partners. For additional information and a list of locations nationwide, please visit www.SmokeyBones.com. Smokey Bones, Meat is What We Do!

