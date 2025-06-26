Sun Is Up: Memree’s Newest Parfum Bottles a Golden Summer

Memree’s most anticipated fragrance yet launches June 29 at 8pm

UK-based fragrance house Memree is welcoming summer with its sunniest release to date. Sun Is Up, the brand’s newest parfum, captures the golden rush of summer in a bottle-creamy, luminous, and completely addictive.

Founded in 2024 by entrepreneur and influencer Tayla-Blue, Memree has quickly become a cult favourite among fragrance lovers. Its high-concentration parfums, crafted with 33% fragrance oil, have set a new standard for luxury and longevity. Each scent is developed through over a year of collaboration with master perfumers in the UK and France.

What sets Memree apart is not only its quality but its community-first approach. The brand invites its customers into the creation process, offering samples for feedback and building products based on what their audience truly wants. With consistently sold-out launches and growing waitlists, Memree’s presence in the UK niche fragrance market is undeniable.

Sun Is Up continues this tradition. It opens with soft, sunlit notes of bergamot, peach, and apricot. The heart blooms with orange blossom, jasmine, ylang-ylang, and amber-florals warmed under a cloudless sky. As it settles, the fragrance reveals a lasting base of creamy sandalwood, vanilla, warm amber, and a skin-soft musk. It’s sun-drenched, nostalgic, and utterly transportive.

“It smells like golden shoulders, salt in your hair, and days that stretch on forever,” says the Memree team. “It doesn’t just smell like summer. It embodies it.”

The feedback from early testers has been extraordinary. Fans describe it as the ultimate summer scent-fresh yet long-lasting, light but full of depth. A few standout responses from the Memree community include:

“The absolute definition of a summer goddess in a bottle. Light and fresh, but with real depth and musk.”

“It’s giving: ‘I’m on holiday somewhere exotic, fresh out the shower, sipping a piña colada at the bar.’ First spray is sweet and fresh. Once it settles, I swear I can smell coconut I’m obsessed.”

“It just arrived and I’m already in love. It’s golden, warm, and elegant. This one is definitely a launch-day must.”

Sun Is Up joins Memree’s best-selling fragrance wardrobe alongside And Always, Late August, and Blooms in Venus-each known for their rich profiles, editorial style, and ability to create a full-sensory experience. With Sun Is Up, Memree captures the essence of long summer days, no matter the season.

The new parfum will launch exclusively online at memree.co.uk on Saturday, June 29 at 8PM BST. Quantities are limited and expected to sell out quickly.

SOURCE: Memree

