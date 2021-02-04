Summit Partners Announces the Addition of Bob Grady as Advisory Partner

BOSTON & MENLO PARK, Calif. & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Summit Partners (“Summit” or the “Firm”), a global alternative investment firm, today announced the addition of Bob Grady as Advisory Partner based in the Firm’s Boston office. In this role, Mr. Grady will work closely with Summit’s investment team to identify and originate new investment opportunities and with portfolio company leaders to help shape growth strategies focused on long-term value creation. He will also assist in the Firm’s business development activities.

Mr. Grady is an experienced private equity executive with more than 25 years of senior leadership and investment experience. Most recently, Bob was a Partner at Gryphon Investors, where he served as Head of the Industrial Growth Group. Prior to joining Gryphon, Bob was Partner and Managing Director of Cheyenne Capital Fund and Chairman of the Board and of the Investment Policy Committee for the New Jersey State Investment Council, which oversees the state’s $78 billion pension fund. Previously, Bob served for a decade as a Partner and member of the Management Committee at The Carlyle Group, where he was the Global Head of Venture & Growth Capital, and as Chairman of the National Venture Capital Association (NVCA). Bob began his finance career at Robertson, Stephens & Co., where he was a Partner and served as a member of the firm’s Management Committee.

Earlier in his career, Bob worked in the White House as a senior policy advisor to President George H.W. Bush. He held several key roles, including Deputy Assistant to the President, Executive Associate Director of the Office of Management & Budget (OMB), OMB Associate Director for Natural Resources, Energy and Science, and chief speechwriter on the successful 1988 Bush-Quayle presidential campaign. He began his career as Legislative and then Administrative Assistant to U.S. Congresswoman Millicent Fenwick and as Director of Communications and Policy for New Jersey Governor Thomas H. Kean.

“We are very pleased to welcome Bob to the Summit team,” said Summit Partners Chief Executive Officer Peter Chung. “We believe his unique and distinguished background and his broad network of relationships will be invaluable to our portfolio companies and our limited partners.”

“I am very excited to be joining Summit Partners,” Grady said. “The Firm has a talented team, a wonderfully collaborative culture and a long history in growth investing. A growth equity industry pioneer, Summit has continued to find ways to innovate in the category. I am looking forward to contributing to the Firm’s continued efforts in partnering with and helping to build the world’s next great growth companies.”

Mr. Grady’s past investments and board directorships include Align Technology (NASDAQ: ALGN), Authentec (NASDAQ: AUTH, acquired by Apple), Blackboard (NASDAQ: BBBB, acquired by Providence Equity Partners), eScreen (acquired by Alere/Abbott Labs), Pacur, Potter Electric Signal, Thomas Weisel Partners (acquired by Stifel Financial), Transportation Insight, Viator (acquired by Trip Advisor), Wall Street Institute (acquired by Pearson Education), and Washing Systems (acquired by Kao Corporation).

In the non-profit world, Mr. Grady serves on the investment committee of two non-profit endowments, the Daniels Fund and the Community Foundation of Jackson Hole. He is a member of the Board of Trustees of the St. John’s Hospital Foundation and the Hoover Institution at Stanford University.

Mr. Grady is a graduate of Harvard College and of the Stanford Graduate School of Business, where he served on the faculty for eleven years as a Lecturer in Public Management. He has been a director of over two dozen public and private companies and currently serves as a Director of Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ: MXIM), Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE: SF) and the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort.

About Summit Partners

Founded in 1984, Summit Partners is a global alternative investment firm that is currently managing more than $23 billion in capital dedicated to growth equity, fixed income and public equity opportunities. Summit invests across growth sectors of the economy and has invested in more than 500 companies in technology, healthcare and other growth industries. These companies have completed more than 160 public equity offerings, and more than 200 have been acquired through strategic mergers and sales. Summit maintains offices in North America and Europe and invests in companies around the world. For more information, please see www.summitpartners.com or follow on LinkedIn.

In the United States of America, Summit Partners operates as an SEC-registered investment advisor. In the United Kingdom, this document is issued by Summit Partners LLP, a firm authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Summit Partners LLP is a limited liability partnership registered in England and Wales with registered number OC388179 and its registered office is at 11-12 Hanover Square, London, W1S 1JJ, UK. This document is intended solely to provide information regarding Summit Partners’ potential financing capabilities for prospective portfolio companies.

Contacts

Meg Devine, 617-838-3725