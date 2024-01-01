 Summary Report on the Worldwide Total GPU Market

The global GPU market is worth almost $100 billion.





TIBURON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jon Peddie Research forecasts that the growth of the global graphics processor unit (GPU) market will exceed $98.5 billion in 2024.

These are the findings from JPR’s 2024 supply-side GPU market summary report, which covers the unit shipments and market value of over a dozen segments that use GPUs. GPUs have become ubiquitous and can be found in almost every industrial, scientific, commercial, and consumer product made today.

Smartphones Vehicles PCs with integrated GPUs Internet of Things (IoT) Discrete GPUs Data center GPUs Smart TVs Robotics, CNC, to smart vacuums Tablets Augmented and virtual reality Wearable devices Specialized markets (supercomputers, medical diagnosis systems Game consoles Handheld game machines

The report costs $500 and can be credited toward purchasing the GPU Developments of 2024 report, which will be released in January 2025.

Over 20 companies plus seven IP vendors supply the market with discrete GPUs, integrated and embedded GPUs, and system-on-chip devices.

AMD Broadcom Innosilicon Loongson Zhongke Siroywe Apple Denglin Intel MetaX Xi-Silicon AzurEngine HiSilicon Jingjia Moore Threads Zhaoxin Biren HongShan Micro Lingjiu Micro Nvidia Bolt Iluvatar Lisuan Qualcomm

JPR has been tracking and advising graphics chip suppliers since the 1980s, and no organization knows the market, players, or technology better. The author of several books on GPUs, Dr. Jon Peddie, said, “ Graphics processor units (GPUs) have become ubiquitous and can be found in almost every industrial, scientific, commercial, and consumer product made today. Some market segments, like AI, have grabbed headlines because of their rapid growth and high average selling price (ASP), but they are low-volume compared to other market segments.”

JPR’s Market Watch report on the GPU market is available in electronic (PDF) format only, and a single issue sells for $3,000. This report includes an Excel workbook with the data used to create the charts, the charts themselves, and supplemental information. The annual subscription price for JPR’s Market Watch is $6,000 and includes four quarterly issues. Total subscribers to JPR services receive TechWatch, the company’s exclusive reports of expert opinions on technical and market developments, companies, and daily news.

Click here to view the table of contents of this significant GPU Market Summary report and download prompt now. For more information, call (415) 435-9368 or visit the Jon Peddie Research website at www.jonpeddie.com.

JPR also publishes a series of reports on the graphics add-in board market, the PC gaming hardware market, the workstation market, the CAD, and content creation markets, and other related market studies.

Contact Robert Dow at JPR (Robert@jonpeddie.com) for a free sample of TechWatch.

About Jon Peddie Research

Jon Peddie Research has been active in the graphics and multimedia fields for more than 38 years. JPR is a technically oriented multimedia and graphics research and consulting firm. Based in Tiburon, California, JPR provides consulting, research, and other specialized services to technology companies in various fields, including graphics development, multimedia for professional applications and consumer electronics, high-end computing, and Internet-access product development. JPR’s Market Watch is a quarterly report focused on PC graphics controllers’s market activity for notebook and desktop computing.

JPR’s Market Watch is a trademark of Jon Peddie Research. All other trade names and trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

