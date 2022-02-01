Suki and MEDITECH Partner to Use the Power of Generative AI to Tackle Administrative Burden

Suki Assistant will integrate with MEDITECH, enabling clinicians to use cutting-edge technology to reduce administrative burden

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Suki, the leader in voice artificial intelligence (AI) technology for healthcare, and MEDITECH, a leading electronic health record vendor, announced today a partnership to bring the power of Suki’s ambient listening and generative AI to MEDITECH users. Suki will integrate its flagship product, Suki Assistant, into MEDITECH Expanse, the industry’s first EHR designed for the native web.





Suki Assistant combines ambient note generation along with dictation and commands in one seamless experience, giving users tremendous flexibility in their clinical workflows. Suki is introducing a new form factor to its world class application suite of mobile, web, Windows, and Mac apps – its new Chrome extension will be integrated with MEDITECH Expanse, allowing users to easily reference information while using Suki and send back the completed note to the EHR.

Suki uses voice and AI technologies to help clinicians expedite clinical documentation and other administrative tasks. A recent study shows 63% of physicians experience symptoms of burnout, of which administrative burden is a key contributor. Suki leverages ambient technology to listen to clinician-patient conversations and generative AI to automatically generate suggestions for a note, which can be easily reviewed and accepted, rejected, or edited by voice.

“Generative AI is demonstrating tremendous potential to transform clinician workflows for reducing clinician burnout and for the betterment of patient care,” said Rebecca Lancaster, MEDITECH’s Director of Product Management. “We recognize the meaningful contributions Suki’s clinician-focused ambient listening technology is already delivering to the industry and are excited to partner with them to provide our customers with the latest innovations in Generative AI.”

Suki helps clinicians reduce documentation time by 72%, based on a study conducted by the American Academy of Family Physicians, giving them more bandwidth for patient care and personal interests, thus delivering positive ROI for healthcare systems. The U.S. spends nearly $4 trillion on healthcare annually, with physician burnout contributing an estimated $4.6 billion in yearly costs. With such economic pressure on health systems and documentation burden driving clinicians out of medicine, Suki helps organizations tackle these issues in a meaningful way. Suki is used by 125+ health systems and clinics across the country, supporting clinicians across 30+ specialties.

“AI voice technology has already demonstrated its value in alleviating the burden of documentation, a primary driver of burnout. In order to achieve success with these solutions, seamless integrations with major EHR systems is of utmost importance,” said Heather Miller, Senior Director of Partnerships at Suki. “We are excited to partner with MEDITECH to be able to serve its clinicians in streamlining workflows – working with one of the top EHRs in the country is a significant stride forward in solving one of the fundamental challenges in healthcare.”

Suki will demonstrate its integrated offering at MEDITECH Live 2023 on September 22. To learn more about Suki, visit www.suki.ai/.

ABOUT SUKI

Suki is a leading technology company that provides AI-powered voice solutions for healthcare. Its mission is to reimagine the healthcare tech stack, making it invisible and assistive to lift the administrative burden from clinicians. Its flagship product is Suki Assistant, an AI-powered voice assistant that helps clinicians complete documentation and other administrative tasks 72% faster on average. Suki also offers its proprietary voice platform, Suki Speech Platform (SSP), to partners who want to create a best-in-class voice experience for their solutions. SSP uses the latest in natural language processing and machine learning to provide industry-leading accuracy and natural and fast voice experience. Suki is backed by investors including Venrock, First Round, Flare Capital Partners, March Capital, and Breyer Capital. To learn more, visit suki.ai, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

