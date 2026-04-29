Studio Technologies Elevates Jacksonville State University Division I Broadcasts With Dante-based Communications Backbone

JACKSONVILLE, AL, APRIL 29, 2026 – Jacksonville State University, known as Jax State and a proud NCAA Division I member of Conference USA, has transformed its athletic broadcasts with a comprehensive Dante®-based communications system from Studio Technologies. Comprised of Studio Technologies’ Model 5422A Dante Audio Engine, Model 348 Intercom Station, Model 216A Announcer’s Consoles, Model 372A Intercom Beltpacks, and Model 381 On-Air Beltpacks, the new system delivers the reliability, clarity, and performance expected of a top-tier Division I program.

Under the leadership of Bill “Bubba” Bussey, Assistant Athletic Director and Director of Broadcasting, the university rebuilt its entire communications backbone to support football, men’s and women’s basketball, volleyball, soccer, baseball, and softball broadcasts most of which air on ESPN platforms, including ESPN+, with select games picked up nationally by CBS.

“When I arrived at Jax State, one of my primary objectives was to upgrade our broadcast infrastructure so we could truly operate like a Division I program,” says Bussey. “The biggest issue we faced was communication. It was an antiquated analog system on copper that simply didn’t work consistently. We spent more time trying to hear each other than actually producing great broadcasts.”

Prior to the upgrade, directors struggled to communicate with camera operators and on-air talent. Audio levels fluctuated, signal interruptions were common, and the production quality suffered. “We weren’t able to focus on creativity or production value because we were constantly troubleshooting communication issues,” adds Bussey. “Talent couldn’t hear. Directors were shouting. There was popping and noise. Everyone left exhausted.”

After observing network production crews using Studio Technologies equipment during nationally televised games, Bussey began researching a similar solution for Jax State. “Whenever ESPN or CBS came in, I noticed they were using Studio Technologies gear. Everyone raved about how well it performed,” says Bussey. “So, we connected with Gordon at Studio Technologies and began designing a completely new communications backbone.”

Working alongside the university’s IT team, Jax State deployed a dedicated virtual LAN separate from the university’s main network. Facilities, including the football stadium, basketball arena, soccer field, and baseball and softball complexes, were fully wired to support the new Dante-based digital audio-over-IP system.

According to Bussey, “I understood what Dante was, but I didn’t have a working knowledge of it. Gordon and the Studio Technologies team walked us through the process. Our IT staff really took off with it, and the results have been outstanding. It just works. That’s the best compliment I can give it.”

The reliability of the new system has been particularly impactful for Jax State’s student production crews, many of whom are developing their broadcast skills in real time. “We incorporate students heavily, especially as camera operators,” adds Bussey. “They’re learning, and clear communication from the director is essential. With Studio Technologies, our directors can communicate clearly and consistently. That’s been a game-changer. With communications no longer a daily hurdle, the production team can now focus on quality, creativity, and consistency. Our president recently told me he thought our broadcasts were better than ever. And I told him it all started with the backbone. Now we concentrate on delivering a high-quality broadcast instead of hoping and praying we can get it on the air.”

Bussey’s appreciation for Studio Technologies extends beyond product performance. During a personal trip to Chicago, Bussey discovered Studio Technologies was located just minutes from his hotel. “I spent a morning visiting their facility and meeting the team,” says Bussey. “They couldn’t have been nicer or more accommodating. It’s great equipment, but it’s also great people.”

Since deployment, the Studio Technologies system has proven exceptionally reliable. Bussey has also since integrated Dante technology and Studio Technologies products into his own podcast studio, “Bubba on the Lake,” further reinforcing his confidence in the platform’s flexibility and performance.

As Jax State continues its ascent in Division I athletics, including three Bowl appearances since transitioning to the top tier, its broadcast operation now matches the level of competition on the field. “We’re proud of where our athletic program is headed,” adds Bussey. “Studio Technologies has allowed us to operate with the professionalism and consistency expected at this level. It’s made our jobs easier, improved our broadcasts, and helped us better serve our fans.”

Jax State continues to expand the system as production needs evolve. For example, a second Model 381 On-Air Beltpack was added to support in-game communication with baseball managers from the dugout. For Jacksonville State University, the upgrade wasn’t simply about new equipment but also about building a foundation for long-term broadcast excellence.