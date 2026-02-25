Studio Technologies Dante-Based Solutions Power High-Profile Sports Productions for Veteran Broadcast Engineer Daryl Doss

LEXINGTON, KY, FEBRUARY 25, 2026 – With more than four decades of experience in radio broadcasting and live sports production, Daryl Doss, owner of Doss Technical Services and a contract engineer for SiriusXM and Westwood One Sports, has built a reputation for delivering ultra-reliable audio systems for some of the industry’s most demanding broadcast environments. From NFL games and March Madness to Super Bowl Radio Row and The Masters golf tournament, Doss has come to rely on a selection of Dante-based intercom and announcer solutions from Studio Technologies to meet the fast-paced demands of modern broadcast production.

As a freelance engineer supporting national broadcasts, Doss is responsible for specifying, integrating, and deploying equipment that must perform flawlessly under tight timelines and high pressure. “My job is to make what we have work great, sound great, and be ultra-reliable,” says Doss. “After 40 years in the business, you learn quickly which manufacturers truly understand what broadcast engineers need in the field.”

Doss’ Studio Technologies deployment centers around Dante-enabled infrastructure, allowing him to streamline complex signal paths using a single Ethernet connection. “Studio Technologies’ ease of deployment is huge,” adds Doss. “Instead of running multiple discrete audio cables for program, IFB, talkback, and coordination, I can run one cable, power the device via PoE, and be ready to go.”

His primary talent interface is the Studio Technologies Model 204 Announcer’s Console, which he deploys across a wide range of productions from small SiriusXM talk show setups to large-scale sports broadcasts. For producer and crew communications, Doss relies on Studio Technologies’ Model 348 Intercom Station, Model 374A Intercom Beltpack, and additional intercom solutions that form the backbone of his fly pack.

“This flexibility of my Studio Technologies gear allows me to maintain a single, compact kit capable of adapting to nearly any broadcast scenario,” says Doss. “With just a few minor adjustments, one kit can do just about anything I need it to do.”

For major events such as The Masters, where all connections must be hardwired, Doss deploys fiber-extended Dante networks across multiple course locations, utilizing multiple Model 204 units at each position. According to Doss, “Even in those environments, the Studio Technologies gear integrates seamlessly and performs exactly as needed.”

Beyond hardware, Doss credits Studio Technologies’ user-focused design philosophy as a key differentiator. “When I learned more about Studio Technologies and its owner Gordon Kapes, it was clear Gordon’s mindset aligns with how broadcast engineers think,” adds Doss. “Gordon is focused on identifying real-world problems and building solutions that actually address those problems. When I reached out anonymously, not knowing anyone at the company, Gordon responded personally, and within two weeks there was a new firmware release. That level of responsiveness and commitment to users really impressed me.”

Today, Doss personally owns an extensive Studio Technologies inventory, including multiple Model 204, Model 205, Model 208 and Model 210 Announcer Consoles; Model 348 Intercom Stations, and various beltpack solutions suchas the Model 374A Intercom Beltpacks, Model 381 On-air Beltpacks and the Model 362 Listen-only Beltpacks, all carefully maintained and protected for travel and field use.

“What Studio Technologies does exceptionally well is deliver reliable, easy-to-use products at a reasonable price point that directly address the needs of people who do what I do,” adds Doss. “Whether it’s a national broadcast or a smaller production, their equipment consistently delivers.”