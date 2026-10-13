Studio RRD Calls on Ayrton Veloce Fixtures to Create High-Impact Lighting at Pacha New York

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, OCTOBER 13, 2026 ― When Pacha New York brought its iconic cherries to New York City for its inaugural summer season, it did so with a lighting system thoughtfully designed to meet the demanding technical and creative standards of the world-class club and event venue. Building on The Pacha Group’s more than 50-year legacy in nightlife and dance music, the Brooklyn venue combines the brand’s global heritage with a distinctly New York experience.

The lighting system, designed and developed in close collaboration with the Pacha production team, is built around Ayrton Veloce fixtures complemented by MA Lighting grandMA3 consoles. These were supplied, integrated and installed by Studio RRD with support from ACT Entertainment, the exclusive North American distributor for both brands.

For Studio RRD Founder Rob Ross, the project represents an important step in the company’s evolution from an event-focused lighting provider into a more comprehensive partner for installations and dry rentals. “Pacha New York was a significant project for us because it was one of our first installs of this caliber,” he says. “The team at ACT really helped us through the process.”

The Pacha New York installation was executed on a tight timeline, as the venue prepared for its highly anticipated summer opening. Studio RRD worked closely with ACT to secure the necessary equipment and move the project forward as design requirements evolved. The resulting system includes 34 Ayrton Veloce fixtures, along with an MA Lighting grandMA3 full-size console, grandMA3 light console and grandMA3 Processing Unit XL. For Studio RRD, the choice of grandMA3 was essentially automatic given the caliber of artists and lighting designers expected to work at Pacha New York.

“The grandMA is a no-brainer,” says Studio RRD Rental Development Manager Alex Womer. “I don’t think there’s any other console you can put in that space, especially considering the touring acts that visit the venue. There are pretty high expectations that it would always be a grandMA console.”

Ayrton was equally well suited to the venue’s demanding environment. The outdoor installation required IP65-rated fixtures capable of withstanding New York’s summer heat, rain and changing weather conditions, while also delivering the quality expected by high-profile artists and their lighting designers. “It’s really a matter of reliability and fixture quality,” says Ross. “We wanted to put something there that we felt comfortable with leaving operating outside for a six-month or greater period every year and that we knew would stand up.”

Studio RRD also advocated strongly for Ayrton through the project’s budget discussions. The Pacha Group’s team was already familiar with Ayrton fixtures from its iconic Ibiza club, giving the brand an established level of confidence among the client and production teams and providing continuity with the production standards associated with The Pacha Group globally.

For Studio RRD, that confidence extends beyond Veloce. The company regularly works with other Ayrton solutions, including Rivale fixtures, which have been used to supplement Pacha productions, while the team has also fielded requests for Ayrton Kyalami fixtures for other projects. That broader experience has helped reinforce Studio RRD’s appreciation for the Ayrton portfolio and its suitability for demanding entertainment environments.

Pacha New York’s programming further underscores the importance of a flexible, high-quality lighting system. The venue welcomes major touring artists, with its DJs and diverse programming reflecting Pacha New York’s commitment to bringing leading names in dance music together under the cherries. With external lighting designers frequently involved, the system must support a broad range of creative approaches while maintaining a consistent technical foundation.

“Pacha New York’s needs can vary from show to show, with outside lighting designers and artists sometimes bringing their own creative requirements to the venue,” explains Womer. “Having access to a range of high-quality Ayrton fixtures gives the venue the flexibility to support those productions while maintaining the performance standards expected by performers and guests alike.”

Ross echoes that sentiment, stating: “Pacha New York’s artists, guest lighting designers and especially patrons are all part of the equation,” Ross says. “The venue’s leaders really want it to be a high-quality experience.”

The project also marks an important milestone in Studio RRD’s relationship with ACT Entertainment. The companies began working together approximately 18 months ago, and Ross credits ACT with helping Studio RRD expand into the installation market. “ACT has really been a great partner in helping us grow,” he says. “We couldn’t have asked for a better partner.”

Founded in 2017, Studio RRD grew out of Ross’ theater background and early work on Broadway before expanding into event lighting, fashion shows, corporate experiential productions and music festivals. Today, the company operates from a 9,000-square-foot warehouse and is increasingly focused on installations and dry rentals, including work with clubs, theaters and other entertainment venues.

“It’s such a pleasure to work with Studio RRD on such an important installation,” says Miles Dudgeon, NYC Metro Sales, ACT Entertainment. “Pacha New York is a high-profile venue with demanding performance requirements, and it’s inspiring to work with integrators and clients who understand the value of reliability and flexibility engineered directly into a piece of equipment. We look forward to supporting Studio RRD on the next project.”