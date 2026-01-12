Strong Initial Silver-Gold-Manganese Mineralization at Prince Silver Project

Including Intersecting: 3.05 Metres at 1,331.00 g/t Ag, 0.16 g/t Au,14.17% Mn, 2.19% Pb, and 4.45% Zn

Prince Silver Corp. (CSE:PRNC)(OTCQB:PRNCF)(Frankfurt:T130) (“Prince Silver” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce assay results from the first five holes from its ongoing 9,000-metre reverse circulation (“RC”) drill program at the Prince Silver Project in Lincoln County, Nevada, USA. (See Figure 1: Project Location Map below).

Derek Iwanaka, CEO and Director states, “Our first five RC drill holes have encountered multiple thick, well mineralized intersections from reasonably shallow depths, returning excellent silver, gold, and manganese assay results as outlined below. These initial results indicate the strong likelihood that our planned 30-hole drill program will be successful in verifying the range of tonnes and grades outlined in the Exploration Target* (Refer to Exploration Target section below).”

RC Drill Hole Assay Highlights

PRC-26:

35 feet (10.7 metres) at 59.7 g/t Silver (Ag), 0.12 g/t Gold (Au), 10.97% Manganese (Mn), 1.04% Lead (Pb), and 2.07% Zinc (Zn).

PRC-27

30 feet (9.15 metres) at 139.92 g/t Ag , 0.68 g/t Au,8.57% Mn , 1.48% Pb, and 1.06% Zn ; and

10 feet (3.05 metres) at 355.25 g/t Ag, 4.78 g/t Au, 2.69% Pb, and 4.72% Zn.

PRC-28

10 feet (3.05 metres) at 1,331.00 g/t Ag , 0.16 g/t Au,14.17% Mn , 2.19% Pb , and 4.45% Zn ; and

5 feet (1.25 metres) at 101.00 g/t Ag, 23.9 g/t Au, and 1.00% Zn.

PRC-29

50 feet (15.24 metres) at 67.25 g/t Ag , 1.17 g/t Au , 2.46% Mn , 1.79% Pb and 0.84% Zn ; including 10 feet (3.05 metres) at 120.00 g/t Ag , 3.62 g/t Au , 1.55% Mn , and 2.42% Pb .



PRC-30

25 feet (7.62 metres) at 166.70 g/t Ag , 0.31 g/t Au,8.70% Mn , and 1.14% Zn ; including 15 feet (4.57 metres) at 248.17 g/t Ag , 0.52 g/t Au, 13.24% Mn, 0.96 % Pb and 1.55% Zn ; and

35 feet (10.67 metres) at 36.79 g/t Ag , 5.67 g/t Au , and 1.44% Zn ; including 25 feet (7.62 metres) at 51.50 g/t Ag , 7.73 g/t Au, and 1.99% Zn .



* All drill holes reported in the press release were drilled at 90 degrees through gently dipping 10 to 20 degrees mineralized beds and the above reported intersections are not true width. True widths are estimated to be between 94% to 98.5% of intersected width (for dips of 20 and 10 degrees respectively).

The initial five drill holes are the first assay results received by the Company for its 2025 – 2026 exploration program planning up to 30 RC drill holes. Select results are highlighted above and significant mineral intercepts are presented in more detail in Table 1 below and the drill hole locations are presented in Figure 1 below.

To date, the company has completed 11 RC drill holes with the 12th drill hole initiated on January 9,2026. Samples from mineralized intercepts in drill holes PRC-31 to PRC-36 were delivered to the laboratory in mid-December and their assay results expected in early February 2026.

Figure 1: Drill Hole Locations

Historic and current drilling has encountered multiple gently dipping mineralized beds within a carbonate replacement deposit (“CRD”) environment hosted by the Combined Minerals Bed and Pioche Shale rock formations. All mineralization encountered in the past and current drilling, is at depths shallower than 300 metres (1000 feet) and therefore, is potentially amenable to open pit mining, subject to further technical and economic evaluation.

Assay results from the first five drill holes, completed in late 2025, as outlined in the highlights above and Table 1 below, demonstrate strong mineralization with three strategic metals, silver, gold and manganese, along with associated base metals. The Company is highly encouraged by the continuity, thickness, and strength of sliver, gold and manganese mineralization encountered in these initial drill holes.

The Company has secured a second drill rig, which is expected to arrive on site mid-January, enabling increased drilling efficiency and an accelerated pace of exploration. The recently expanded drill program is designed to increase and upgrade historical mineralization and support an initial mineral resource estimate. The program is focused on near-surface mineralization and builds upon a substantial historical drill hole database.

Figure 2: Prince Project Location Map:

*Exploration Target

Historical drilling at the Prince Project identified an exploration target (the “Exploration Target“) as outlined in an independent historic report prepared following JORC guidelines (JORC standards for the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves) by OmniGeoX Exploration Consultants of Perth, Australia, based on historical surface and underground drilling. The report is titled “Prince Project Exploration Target”, dated April 24, 2024, authored by Dr. Lachlan Rutherford and Michael Martin (OmniGeoX Exploration Consultants, 2024, Prince Project Exploration Target, Independent Report prepared for Prince Silver Corp.).

The Exploration Target was based on 129 historic drill holes drilled through mineralized carbonate replacement beds and host Pioche Shale up to 300 metres in depth. Mineralized polymetallic intersections based on historical block modelling suggest the immediate Exploration Target is between 25-43Mt with grades ranging from 1.44-1.57% Zn, 0.78-0.87% Pb, 0.28-0.40g/t Au, 37-40g/t Ag and 3.62-4.30% Mn.

More comprehensive details on the Exploration Target and historic production are also available in the Company’s press release dated February 27, 2025, available on the Company’s web site and at SEDAR+.

* Readers are cautioned that the Exploration Target is not an “inferred”, “indicated” or “measured” mineral resource compliant with National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”). The Exploration Target has been determined based upon 129 historic drill holes totaling 16,606 metres, historic production records including mine level plans and 3D modelling of mineralization and geology. The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource and, it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the Exploration Target being delineated as a mineral resource.

Table 1: Significant Assays Results for Drill Holes PRC 26 – 30

Hole intervals marked with “avg” are the average grades of either one or two duplicated of the sample interval.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

The company is following a robust Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QA/QC) program designed to meet or exceed CIM and AUSIMM standards. Duplicate samples are extensively used to provide verification both at the primary analytical laboratory and at a second independent laboratory as the program progresses. In addition, a certified field standard is inserted for each drill hole set, and sample blanks are randomly included, with no more than one per hole.

All samples are shipped to the laboratory under secure, standard chain-of-custody procedures. Samples are analyzed using 43-element MS-ICP with aqua regia digestion. Samples exceeding limits for Mn, Zn, or Pb are further tested using wet chemical assays. Most samples are also fire assayed for gold and silver using a one-assay-ton gravimetric method, and an average of four samples per hole will have specific gravity measurements conducted at the laboratory.

The principal analytical laboratory for the program is Skyline Assayers & Laboratories Inc., located in Tucson, Arizona, an ISO-accredited facility.

Qualified Person

Ralph Shearing, P.Geo. (Alberta), a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 and Director and President of the Company, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this news release.

About Prince Silver Corp.

Prince Silver Corp. is a silver exploration company advancing its flagship Prince Silver Project in Nevada, USA, featuring a near-surface, historically drilled deposit that remains open in all directions. The Company also holds an interest in the Stampede Gap Project, a district-scale copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry system located 15 km north-northwest of the Prince Silver Project, highlighting Prince Silver’s focus on high-potential, strategically located exploration assets.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Derek Iwanaka, CEO & Director

Tel: 236-335-9383

Email: info@princesilvercorp.com

Website: www.princesilvercorp.com

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, including with respect to future plans, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as “may”, “expect”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “believe” and “continue” or the negative thereof or similar variations. Some of the specific forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: completion of the Acquisition and related transactions, proposed drill programs, amendments to the Company’s website, property option payments and regulatory and corporate approvals. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, dependence on key personnel, completion of satisfactory due diligence in respect of the Acquisition and related transactions, and compliance with property option agreements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, litigation, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, failure to obtain regulatory or corporate approvals, exploration results, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

