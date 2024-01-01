Strings of Light: A Candlelight Benefit Concert to Illuminate Santa Clarita on April 11, 2026

Red Carpet Gala at Bella Vida Ballroom to Support Arts and Music Education Through the Oksana Foundation.

On April 11, 2026, the Bella Vida Ballroom in Santa Clarita will host “Strings of Light: A Candlelight Benefit Concert – Where Candlelight Meets Virtuosity,” a red carpet fundraising event presented by On the Level Productions and benefiting the Oksana Foundation . Scheduled from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM PDT at 27180 Golden Valley Road, the event will bring together internationally recognized artists, distinguished craftsmanship, and philanthropic purpose in an evening dedicated to supporting access to arts and music education for underserved communities.

At the center of this highly anticipated red carpet event is the presence of title sponsor Mirko Borghino of Borghino Guitars , alongside featured legendary guitarist Ardeshir Farah, best known as one half of the world-renowned duo Strunz & Farah . Their participation reflects the event’s emphasis on artistic excellence, craftsmanship, and the role of cultural leaders in advancing educational opportunities through music.

Presented as an elegant candlelight benefit concert, Strings of Light has been designed as both a musical and philanthropic experience. Guests will step onto the red carpet and into a refined atmosphere where candlelight, live performances, and curated luxury elements create an environment that reflects the event’s purpose: raising funds to support the Oksana Foundation’s mission to bring music and arts education to children and seniors in need.

Red Carpet Event Highlights Title Sponsor Mirko Borghino of Borghino Guitars

A defining moment of the April 11 gala will be the world premiere unveiling of an original instrument created by Mirko Borghino, Italy’s celebrated luthier and the event’s title sponsor. Borghino will introduce what is described as the world’s first archtop marble guitar, a creation that represents Italian craftsmanship and artistic innovation. A meet and greet with the artists is also included as part of the VIP experience.

According to Oksana Kolesnikova, co-founder of the Oksana Foundation, the marble archtop guitar represents more than technical craftsmanship. She described the instrument as a symbol of the union of craftsmanship, heritage, and artistic excellence, explaining that its presence at the Foundation’s fundraising gala reinforces the message that artistic beauty and philanthropic impact can coexist. The instrument’s unveiling at the red carpet event provides attendees with a tangible representation of creativity aligned with purpose.

– Oksana Kolesnikova Co-founder, Oksana Foundation.

As title sponsor, Mirko Borghino’s involvement also highlights the event’s sponsorship opportunities, which allow businesses and individuals to align with a cultural initiative while receiving recognition in marketing materials, event signage, and the official program.

Legendary Guitarist Ardeshir Farah Brings Global Prestige to the Stage

Among the featured performers at Strings of Light is legendary world guitarist Ardeshir Farah, whose participation adds international recognition to the evening’s program. Farah’s involvement has been described by Oksana Kolesnikova as elevating the Foundation’s initiatives by demonstrating to students and young musicians that world-class artistry is attainable.

Kolesnikova explained that collaborations with artists of Farah’s caliber help bridge the gap between aspiration and opportunity, showing students that creative excellence is possible regardless of their background. His participation sends a message to the Foundation’s students that exposure to accomplished artists can inspire growth and ambition.

Farah will perform alongside internationally acclaimed pianist and composer Oksana Kolesnikova and guitar virtuoso Luis Villegas, forming a lineup that reflects the event’s commitment to presenting world-class musical talent.

Red Carpet Gala Designed to Support the Oksana Foundation’s Educational Mission

The Oksana Foundation was established with the mission of providing arts and creative education opportunities to children regardless of their socioeconomic background. According to Kolesnikova, the Foundation was founded on the belief that talent should not be limited by financial hardship, and that music and arts education can foster confidence, discipline, expression, and purpose.

The Foundation’s red carpet galas, including Strings of Light, serve as primary fundraising platforms. Kolesnikova explained that proceeds from ticket sales, sponsorships, and donor contributions directly support educational programs such as scholarships, workshops, community partnerships, and creative courses.

These initiatives are designed to remove barriers that prevent underserved youth from accessing arts education. By attending events like Strings of Light, donors and supporters contribute directly to expanding access to music and creative learning opportunities.

Candlelight Performances and VIP Experiences Define the Evening

The April 11 event will offer both General Admission and VIP experiences. General Admission tickets are priced at $125, while VIP Admission tickets are available for $200. VIP attendees will have access to additional hospitality features, including hors d’oeuvres, signature cocktails, and an exclusive cigar bar, all curated to complement the event’s atmosphere.

The concert itself will take place within a candlelit ballroom setting, combining live performances with a visual ambiance intended to create an immersive artistic environment. Guests will experience performances by the featured artists while participating in an event designed to support educational philanthropy.

Bridging Artistic Excellence and Educational Opportunity

The Oksana Foundation’s programs extend beyond music to include enrichment opportunities in visual arts, digital media, languages, academic tutoring, and creative thinking. According to Kolesnikova, the Foundation integrates technology and creativity to prepare students for the future while honoring artistic tradition.

Looking ahead, the Foundation aims to expand its reach by increasing scholarships, partnerships, and programs that serve a larger number of students. Community involvement through event attendance, mentorship, sponsorship, and donations remains central to achieving this mission.

Events such as Strings of Light demonstrate how red carpet cultural gatherings can function as both artistic showcases and engines for educational support. By combining live performances, craftsmanship, and philanthropy, the April 11 benefit concert reflects the Foundation’s commitment to making arts education accessible.

Event Details

Strings of Light: A Candlelight Benefit Concert – Where Candlelight Meets Virtuosity

Date: Saturday, April 11, 2026

Time: 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM PDT

Location: Bella Vida Ballroom, 27180 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita, CA

Presented by: On the Level Productions

Benefiting: Oksana Foundation

Tickets: General Admission $125 | VIP Admission $200

All proceeds from the event directly support Oksana Foundation programs providing arts and music education opportunities for underserved children and seniors.

Through the red carpet unveiling of Mirko Borghino’s marble archtop guitar and the featured performance by legendary guitarist Ardeshir Farah, Strings of Light stands as a cultural event where craftsmanship, artistry, and philanthropy converge, demonstrating the role of music in expanding access to creative education and empowering future generations.

For tickets or sponsorship details, please visit www.OksanaFoundation.org .

About Oksana Foundation

Oksana Foundation is an education and arts-focused 501(c)(3) organization that provides opportunities to financially challenged youth in their own neighborhoods. Its mission is to nurture and cultivate their gifts in order to build excitement, elevate hope, and support children in creating positive and lasting changes in the world around them.

Media Contact

Company Name: Oksana Foundation

Contact Person: Alex Concas

Email: info@oksanafoundation.org

Website: www.OksanaFoundation.org

Country: USA

SOURCE: Oksana Foundation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire