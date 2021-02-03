Strategy Analytics: Tablet Apps Processor Shipments Surge 20 Percent in Q3 2020

All major Players Post Strong Growth

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–For the third consecutive quarter, the tablet AP market saw strong shipment growth in Q3 2020. All major tablet AP vendors saw shipment growth in Q3 2020.

The global tablet applications processor (AP) market saw robust growth both in terms of units and revenues in Q3 2020, according to Strategy Analytics’ Handset Component Technologies (HCT) service report.

Strategy Analytics’ research report “Tablet Apps Processor Market Share Tracker Q3 2020: Apple Leads with 46 Percent Revenue Share ” estimates that the tablet AP market posted 28 percent growth in revenue terms to reach $778 million in Q3 2020. Apple, Intel, Qualcomm, MediaTek and Samsung LSI captured the top-five tablet applications processor (AP) revenue share slots in Q3 2020. Apple led the tablet AP market with 46 percent revenue share in Q3 2020, followed by Intel with 17 percent and Qualcomm with 12 percent.

Sravan Kundojjala, Associate Director, commented, “Strategy Analytics estimates that Intel’s x86 chips accounted for 12 percent of total tablet AP shipments in Q3 2020. We estimate that Qualcomm, so far, has not made a dent in Intel’s tablet share in the Windows ecosystem. We believe that the Arm ecosystem and Microsoft should take a leaf out of Apple’s M1 success and work together to accelerate the Windows on Arm ecosystem development.”

Stephen Entwistle, Vice President of the Strategic Technologies Practice, added, “For the third consecutive quarter, the tablet AP market saw strong shipment growth in Q3 2020. All major tablet AP vendors saw shipment growth in Q3 2020. The tablet AP market is on pace to register its first annual shipment growth in six years, driven by pandemic trends such as remote working and learning.”

