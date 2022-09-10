Strategy Analytics: Dedicated Metaverse Device Installed Base to Reach 100M in 2024

AR and VR Headsets will reach the milestone in 2 years allowing greater consumer access to the growing metaverse ecosystem

The report author, Executive Director David MacQueen, said, “Growing investment in this area, offering new and compelling experiences to consumers, will drive uptake in dedicated devices for consumers to take advantage of new services. Reaching an installed base of 100M in 2024 will be a significant milestone for this relatively new category of consumer electronics, helping to drive further growth and investment.”

“So far, the market has been mostly VR headsets with AR devices mainly confined to the enterprise market. However, we expect AR headsets to drive future growth as more consumer-oriented devices launch. AR will grow from just over 1% of shipments of the metaverse devices market in 2021 to a 64% shipment share of metaverse devices by 2027.”

