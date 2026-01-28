Strados Labs Announces Study Evaluating Remote Lung Sound Monitoring to Predict COPD Exacerbations

The SHORE study, in collaboration with Jefferson Health, will assess the feasibility of home-based, continuous monitoring of cough and lung sounds including wheeze and rhonchi following COPD exacerbations. Enrollment started in January.

Strados Labs, a medical technology company advancing respiratory care through wearable technologies, today announced an observational research study evaluating remote lung sound monitoring in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) using its FDA 510(k) cleared RESP® Biosensor.

The study, titled SL-RS-SHORE (NCT06544928), will take place at Jefferson Einstein Philadelphia Hospital and affiliated outpatient pulmonary clinics. Enrollment began in January, with plans to enroll up to 20 adults with COPD following a recent exacerbation.

COPD exacerbations are a leading cause of hospitalization and readmission in the United States, yet clinicians have limited tools to assess respiratory status once patients return home. While traditional stethoscope auscultation plays a central role in inpatient evaluations, it is largely absent from telehealth and remote monitoring. This study will evaluate whether continuous, passive monitoring of cough and lung sounds using a stethoscope-based wearable device can help extend respiratory assessments into the home environment with the goal of preventing unnecessary readmissions.

Led by Sadia Benzaquen, MD, Chair of Pulmonary, Critical Care, and Sleep Medicine at Jefferson Einstein Philadelphia Hospital, the observational study will follow patients for 90 days after hospital discharge or post-exacerbation outpatient follow-up. The primary objective is to assess the feasibility of remote lung sound monitoring, including patient adherence, compliance, and retention using the Strados Labs® RESP® Biosensor.

Secondary and exploratory objectives will explore associations between data captured by the RESP® Biosensor, such as cough frequency, wheeze, rhonchi, respiratory rate and sleep/wake, and standard measures of COPD symptom burden, including the EXACT® questionnaire, pulse oximetry, and spirometry. The study will also explore whether changes in RESP-acquired measures precede or correlate with acute COPD exacerbations.

“Home monitoring has already shown promise in improving self-management and detecting exacerbations.” Said Sadia Benzaquen, MD, Principal Investigator at Jefferson Health. “This study will help provide additional information to determine if this technology could offer a simpler and more continuous way to keep patients and providers informed in real-time.

The RESP® Biosensor will be used primarily to measure cough and lung sounds during sleep as well as during structured breathing and exertional activities. Data will be transferred via a companion mobile phone to a secure cloud platform for analysis alongside standard measures including pulmonary function tests and questionnaire results.

“COPD has long been an important focus for us at Strados, in part because it remains such a difficult disease to manage effectively outside the clinic.” Said Nick Delmonico, CEO & Cofounder at Strados Labs. “After discharge, clinicians have limited visibility into how patients are really doing day to day. We’re excited to build on our previous COPD research and further explore how continuous monitoring of cough and lung sounds may provide valuable information during this high-risk period for so many patients.”

The study is expected to run for approximately 12 months, including start-up, enrollment, and data analysis phases. Findings from the SHORE study are anticipated to inform future studies evaluating remote lung sound monitoring strategies in COPD and other chronic respiratory diseases.

About Strados Labs

Strados Labs is a medical technology company focused on improving the lives of patients with respiratory diseases through innovative technology. The RESP® Platform enables real-world monitoring of lung health, including Strados Labs’ FDA-cleared RESP® Biosensor as well as watch-based wearables to capture respiratory symptoms in daily life.

By continuously capturing cough and lung sounds, the RESP® Platform provides clinicians with insight into respiratory status that may indicate exacerbations or changes in quality of life. The technology is also used by life sciences organizations to assess treatment effectiveness in clinical trials. Strados Labs is privately owned and based in Philadelphia, PA.

For more information, visit stradoslabs.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

About Jefferson Health

Jefferson is reimagining healthcare and higher education to create unparalleled value throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey. More than 65,000 people strong, Jefferson is dedicated to providing high-quality, compassionate clinical care for patients; making our communities healthier and stronger; preparing tomorrow’s professional leaders for 21st-century careers; and creating new knowledge through basic/programmatic, clinical and applied research. Thomas Jefferson University, home of Sidney Kimmel Medical College, Jefferson College of Nursing, and the Kanbar College of Design, Engineering and Commerce, dates back to 1824 and today comprises 10 colleges and three schools offering 200+ undergraduate and graduate programs to more than 8,300 students. Jefferson Health, nationally ranked as one of the top 15 not-for-profit health care systems in the country and the largest provider in the Philadelphia and Lehigh Valley areas, serves patients through millions of encounters each year at 32 hospital campuses and more than 700 outpatient and urgent care locations throughout the region. Jefferson Health Plans, through Health Partners Plans, Inc., is a not-for-profit managed healthcare organization offering a broad range of health coverage options to more than 370,000 members for more than 40 years.

