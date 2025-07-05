Storm Lancers Unleashes 80s-Infused Co-Op Chaos on PC and Nintendo Switch 2 Today

ProbablyMonsters’ co-op action rogue-lite Storm Lancers launches on PC and Nintendo Switch 2 today, with Steam Remote Play Together and GameShare functionality, fluid 60 fps gameplay, 4K resolution, and HDR support.

FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ProbablyMonsters, an independent video game company, announced today that its action rogue-lite title Storm Lancers is available now on PC in all regions (via Steam and Epic Games Store) and Nintendo Switch 2 in the Americas and Asia Pacific, with Europe releasing on January 14th. Storm Lancers combines retro 80s aesthetics with intense combat, while introducing a new wrinkle to the genre — co-op play, via Remote Play Together on Steam and GameShare for Switch 2. This new version of the game also supports HDR, runs at a smooth 60 frames-per-second, up to 4K resolution, and is Steam Deck compatible.









In Storm Lancers, players crash-land on an alien planet harboring a secret source of powerful magic. All of reality is on the verge of collapse, and two magical creatures have chosen these two crash survivors to be their heroes. To save the planet of Cryptica, the pair will fight, die, and bond with the Stormhearts to rise again — stronger, fiercer, and unstoppable.

Co-op play is enhanced with Steam’s Remote Play Together and the Nintendo Switch 2’s GameShare, two technologies that let players jump into co-op fun online wherever they want — and only require one player to own a copy of the game. Players who own the Nintendo Switch version will be able to upgrade to the Nintendo Switch 2 version at no additional cost.

“Community is at the heart of Storm Lancers, including having the most convenient way to play with your friends,” said Jim Veevaert, General Manager and Game Lead for Storm Lancers at ProbablyMonsters. “Steam’s Remote Play Together and Nintendo Switch 2’s GameShare let us bring the world of Cryptica to more people than ever before, letting players dive into thrilling co-op adventures no matter where they are.”

Designed to keep the heart racing and reflexes sharpened, Storm Lancers features an adventure filled with fast action and constant movement. Players traverse five ever-shifting biomes where each leap, slash, and dash propels them deeper into a vibrant alien world — only to be met by even stronger and more challenging enemies.

Storm Lancers lets players shape their playstyle through the Storm Bindings system, which enhances characters in specific ways while introducing trade-offs in others. Each build unlocks distinct perks and synergies, especially when combined with powerful evasion techniques, a wide arsenal of more than a dozen weapon types, and the countless combinations between co-op builds. As players progress deeper toward the planet’s core, they’ll uncover new items, mechanics, and abilities transforming them into true legends of Cryptica.

Storm Lancers has an ESRB rating of E10+ and is available at an MSRP of $19.99 via Steam, Epic Games Store and the Nintendo eShop.

About ProbablyMonsters

Founded by industry leader and former Bungie President and CEO Harold Ryan, ProbablyMonsters is an independent video game company committed to changing the way games are made. Its unique model allows development teams to focus on delivering high-quality titles across a variety of genres, while a robust central services team allows for operational flexibility. The company is built from a talented team of experienced and innovative game development leaders who have a proven track record of launching projects of all sizes. With an eye towards strong, original IP and memorable experiences that engage and delight players of all kinds, ProbablyMonsters is building a vibrant portfolio of games that reflect its mission and creative direction.

