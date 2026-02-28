Storm Exploration Issues Shares to Eabametoong First Nation

Storm Exploration Inc. (TSXV:STRM) (“Storm” or the “Company“) today announced that it has issued 318,629 common shares to the Eabametoong First Nation (“EFN“), pursuant to the Exploration Agreement dated May 16, 2024, and further amended on April 29, 2025 (the “Exploration Agreement“) between the Company and the EFN.

Storm issued the shares to the EFN at a 30-day volume-weighted average price of $0.235 per share, having an aggregate value of $75,000. This completes complete the initial and first anniversary share payments outlined in the Exploration Agreement.

The Company also announced that it has granted 870,000 stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company. Each stock option is exercisable at $0.25 per common share and expires on February 27, 2031.

About Storm Exploration Inc.

Storm Exploration is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of economic precious and base metal deposits on three district-scale projects in northwest Ontario: Keezhik, Attwood and Gold Standard.

For further information, please contact:

Storm Exploration Inc.

T: +1 (604) 506-2804

E: bcounts@stormex.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Storm Exploration Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire