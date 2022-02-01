Stock Up on Tadin’s New Seasonal Tea Flavors Guaranteed to Spice Up Your Fall Season!

VERNON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tadin Herb & Tea Co. ®, the #1 Hispanic tea brand* in California, welcomes three new herbal teas to its Familia of products. All Tadin’s teas are crafted with thoughtful formulation and made from carefully selected ingredients, sourced from the best quality herbs, and uniquely rooted in the Hispanic culture.









Introducing Tadin’s New Herbal Teas to Spice Up Your Fall Season:

Eucalyptus Tea, an intensely aromatic tea with unique minty-cooling and pungent flavors. (SRP $3.49)

Cinnamon Apple Tea, a delicious combination of freshly ground cinnamon, spicy ginger, and delicately sweet apple. (SRP $3.49)

Pumpkin Spice Tea, a warm blend of autumnal spices, including cinnamon, ginger, clove, and nutmeg. (SRP $3.49)

These new herbal teas as well as Tadin’s full line of products are available across California in CVS Pharmacies, Vallarta Supermarkets, Cardenas Markets, Northgate Markets, Superior Grocers, in your favorite independent stores and available nationwide for purchase on Amazon. For other states, please ask your favorite store for product availability.

About Tadin Herb & Tea Co.

Tadin has been a staple tea brand since 1982 and was founded on one simple idea – to respect and share the time-honored tradition of using herbs as botanical remedies to promote overall well-being. Tadin is a Latino-owned company based and manufactured in Los Angeles that, for over forty years, has offered products of the highest quality, flavor, and consistency by sourcing their herbs and ingredients from only trusted, experienced origins, all while maintaining an approachable price.

Tadin offers a variety of products from conventional and certified organic herbal teas; conventional and certified organic loose herbs and spices; flax seeds, herbs, spices, and powders in stand-up pouches. Their most popular tea flavors include Chamomile, Canelita, Seven Blossoms, and Lemon Ginger.

For more details on Tadin’s full line of products and recipe inspiration, visit Tadin.com. Follow along on Instagram and Facebook. Listen to Tadin’s ¡Dale Sabor A Tu Salud!® Podcast on Spotify and Apple Podcast.

*Nielsen Data. Last 13 wks. Ending 03/31/22.

