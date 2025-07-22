Stimulus Technologies Celebrates 30 Years of Service and Steady Growth

The Managed IT Services Provider Marks Its Anniversary With a Yearlong Celebration Honoring Three Decades of Helping Businesses Stay Secure, Connected and Supported

Stimulus Technologies, a provider of managed IT services, cybersecurity, VoIP, and internet solutions, is celebrating 30 years in business. Founded in 1995 by then 17-year-old entrepreneur Nathan Whittacre, Stimulus has grown from a garage-based startup into a multi-state technology partner serving small and mid-sized businesses across five states.

30 Years of Stimulus Technologies



To mark the milestone, Stimulus has launched a special episode of its Stimulus Tech Talk podcast, where CEO Nathan Whittacre reflects on the company’s origins and lessons learned over three decades. Additional episodes and events are planned throughout the year.

Watch the 30-Year Reflection Episode: https://youtu.be/e9AuweLOZYo

“Stimulus started as a family business, and that sense of connection still defines who we are,” said Whittacre. “After 30 years, we’re proud of what we’ve built – and more committed than ever to helping businesses thrive through reliable, people-first technology.”

Stimulus serves clients in Nevada, Missouri, California, New Mexico, and Oregon. The company is known for responsive support, tailored solutions, and long-term relationships that help clients reduce downtime, improve security, and scale with confidence.

About Stimulus Technologies

Founded in 1995, Stimulus Technologies delivers managed IT support, cybersecurity, VoIP, and business internet with a focus on reliability, responsiveness, and client success. Headquartered in Las Vegas, the company supports organizations across five states.

