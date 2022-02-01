Steve Genewick To Present Atmos Masterclass at Sweetwater’s PMC Equipped Studio

Participants will learn new techniques from this Grammy nominated engineer who has extensive experience of mixing in immersive formats.

On October 14th, 2023, Grammy nominated engineer Steve Genewick will present a Masterclass on mixing music in the Doby Atmos immersive format at Sweetwater Studios in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The event is the second in a series of Masterclasses that are being held in partnership with UK manufacturer PMC. It will give a select group of audio engineers the opportunity to learn firsthand from Steve’s extensive experience in this exciting new format, which is rapidly being adopted by artists, producers, record labels and streaming services around the world.

The seminar runs from 10am to 6pm and will take place in Sweetwater Studios’ world-class PMC-equipped Dolby Atmos mix room. Genewick will answer questions and demonstrate the approach to immersive mixing that he developed on projects with Beck, Gregory Porter, LL Cool J, Sam Smith, and Niall Horan and on the popular video game Apex Legends.

“Atmos mixing requires a different approach to stereo mixing and it is easy for the uninitiated to fall into traps that those of us who have been working with the format for some time know how to avoid,” Steve says. “I am delighted Sweetwater Studios is giving me this opportunity to talk about my own mixing techniques. I hope I can help fellow engineers who are new to the format and steer them away from some of the pitfalls that many of us experienced at the beginning of our Atmos journeys.”

With more than 30 years of experience as a studio, live recording, and mix engineer, Steve Genewick has plenty of knowledge to impart. During his career he has worked alongside the legendary 23-time Grammy award-winning producer and engineer, Al Schmitt on projects for artists such as Diana Krall, Chris Botti, Gladys Knight, Neil Young, George Benson, Quincy Jones, Burt Bacharach, and Paul McCartney. Genewick also joined Schmitt for Mix With The Masters seminars for nine years in the south of France, in addition to collaborating on their instructional film The Art of Recording a Big Band.

From 1994 to 2022, Genewick worked primarily at the famed Capitol Studios in Hollywood as a staff engineer, recording countless renowned artists such as Elton John, Bastille, and Trisha Yearwood. In 2017, he received the Pensado Award for Best Recording Engineer and was also part of the Universal Audio and Capitol Studios team that won a 2020 TEC Award for their Capitol Chambers plugin.

Sweetwater Studios’ PMC equipped mix room is the ideal environment to host this important seminar because it is specifically designed and calibrated for Dolby Atmos music mixing. For Steve Genewick, having a monitoring system that he is familiar with is an added bonus.

“I spent many happy years working on PMC monitors at Capitol in Los Angeles, so I know how good they are at accurately reproducing sound,” he says. “Our Dolby Atmos rooms at Capitol were trailblazers and we worked very closely with both Dolby and PMC to develop a template for Atmos monitoring systems.”

Shawn Dealey, Sweetwater Studio’s Chief Engineer, adds: “Our recording workshops and masterclasses are a unique chance to learn directly from the movers and shakers in the world of professional audio production. All of our classes are small by design, allowing students to interact directly with the legends of our industry in a fun and informative way.”

Participants will learn about many aspects of Atmos mixing, from building and using custom Atmos templates in Pro Tools to conceptualizing an Atmos mix, planning recordings with Atmos in mind, and implementing effective workflows and best practices for binaural mixing.

Places for the Steve Genewick Masterclass are limited and are expected to sell out fast. Anyone interested in attending can book via this link: https://www.universe.com/events/dolby-atmos-mixing-masterclass-with-steve-genewick-tickets-MB7LY6

More information about Sweetwater Studios, please visit https://sweetwaterstudios.com/

