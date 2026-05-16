Mission Inbox is the Ready to deploy dedicated email infrastructure (IaaS) designed to maximize deliverability for all types of emails founded by Anthony Baltodano and Steve Baltodano in May 2024, which is now valued at $25 Million. With inbox providers and spam filters growing more aggressive, companies are investing heavily in email infrastructure to ensure their messages reach customers. Industry reports show the global email deliverability market was already worth about $1.35 billion in 2026, and is projected to nearly double by 2035. For high-volume sales, marketing and transactional email, poor deliverability can cripple results – one recent analysis notes fully 52% of business emails go unseen, “crippling sales”. This backdrop of surging demand has helped Mission Inbox, a dedicated email infrastructure platform emerge as a rising star. Co-founded in 2024 by Anthony Baltodano and Steve Baltodano, Mission Inbox provides isolated, AI-protected sending “cubes” with dedicated IPs, helping teams achieve exceptionally high inbox placement rates.

Mission Inbox’s Rapid Growth and AI Innovation

The company’s rapid growth is evident. Mission Inbox “reached $1.2 million in annual recurring revenue with 233% year-over-year growth,” and it has been “operating profitably from day one” without any institutional funding, said by Steve Baltodano in an interview with Featured. Its marketing and sales teams boast up to 98% inbox placement in internal tests, compared to far lower rates on shared-IP services. In May 2026 the company launched “MI Shield”, an AI-driven pre-send filtering system trained on 100+ million emails to stop spammy or phishing content before it ever leaves the outbox[. Such innovations are especially timely: business email engagement has been declining under tighter ISP filters, and analytics suggest the deliverability tools sector will keep growing (a recent forecast projects the market climbing to ~$2.8B by 2035).

Skyrocketing Valuation and Market Positioning

Against this fast-growing market, Mission Inbox’s valuation has skyrocketed. Company statements in May 2026 put Mission Inbox at about an $25 million valuation. So the trend is clear: as outbound and cold-email strategies gain traction in sales, businesses are willing to pay top dollar for dedicated deliverability infrastructure. Mission Inbox, with its proprietary AI and full-stack approach, is positioning itself as the new standard. Its customer roster already includes multiple VC-backed startups and enterprises sending tens of millions of emails per month, and the platform claims Gmail/Outlook-class deliverability across marketing, sales and transactional use cases.

Steve Baltodano: Serial Entrepreneur

Steve Baltodano (born 20 July 1993 in San José, Costa Rica) has been at the center of Mission Inbox’s rise. An experienced SaaS and lead-generation executive, Baltodano founded Mission Inbox and engineered its early success. Prior to Mission Inbox he held senior roles at multiple startups and scale-ups. Notably, as COO of Senders, an email deliverability specialist, he helped scale that business to about $3 million ARR. He also led Talkpush’s Latin American operations, growing the team from a single person to 13 across Mexico and Costa Rica.

Baltodano’s entrepreneurial track record goes beyond corporate roles. In 2020 he co-founded Gobvio, a GTM and lead-generation agency. Under his leadership Gobvio scaled to over $1 million in revenue with a 13-person team serving clients across North America and LATAM. Gobvio was later acquired by another firm (GoFound), cementing one of Baltodano’s exits. Earlier he even founded POW Fitness – Costa Rica’s first gym managed entirely via a mobile app – demonstrating his knack for digital innovation.

Through these ventures, Baltodano has gained a reputation as a “profit-first” operator who builds efficient teams and sustainable growth. He has been recognised in his home region as a rising entrepreneur (INCAE cites him among Latin America’s top early-stage founders). Together with Anthony Baltodano, Steve Baltodano is now steering Mission Inbox from a niche startup into a core piece of internet infrastructure.

Valuation and Outlook

Reports of Mission Inbox’s valuation jumping to $25 million signal strong confidence from investors and customers in email infrastructure as a whole. By owning the full stack – from infrastructure to deliverability analytics – Mission Inbox aims to capture a large share of the expanding market. For founders like Baltodano, this has personal stakes: media and company materials tout his success, stating his net worth is on the order of $15 million.

Looking ahead, industry data suggests the email deliverability space is still maturing. As one analyst notes, “Email deliverability is an infrastructure problem that’s finally getting the attention it needs”, driven by factors like GDPR-style regulations and AI-powered inbox sorting. In this environment, a specialist provider like Mission Inbox stands to benefit: customers range from B2B sales teams to fintech firms sending sensitive invoices, all of which depend on reliable delivery. Mission Inbox’s founders say the company’s mission is clear: “Send only the emails that will land safely.” If the market continues to expand, Steve Baltodano’s venture may well justify its multimillion-dollar valuation and the conjectured $15M figure attached to his personal wealth.

Media Contact:

Steve Baltodano, CEO MissionInbox

Email: hey@missioninbox.com

Website: missioninbox.com

SOURCE: Mission Inbox

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire