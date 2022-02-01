Stern Pro Circuit Announces Fall 2023 Tournament Schedule

Premiere Competitive Pinball Circuit Kicks Off September Tournaments

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stern Pinball, Inc. has announced the next season of upcoming Stern Pro Circuit tournaments in Fall of 2023. This continuation of the Stern Pro Circuit’s third season takes renowned players back to a collection of iconic and beloved locations including Pintastic New England, Lynnwood Bowl & Skate, Cleveland Pinball & Arcade Show, Riverside Game Lab and the UK Pinball Open in London.





Silverball Rumble – Pintastic New England (September 7-9, 2023)

The premier pinball tournament held at Pintastic, the ultimate pinball and game room show located smack dab in the heart of New England. Not only can you play hundreds of games on free play, but the show also features exciting tournaments, educational seminars, and an exhibition hall filled to the brim with vendors offering all kinds of cool stuff for your home game room.

NW Pinball Championships – Lynnwood Bowl & Skate (September 8-10, 2023)

Three day event for all skill levels held in the Pacific Northwest at the iconic Lynnwood Bowl & Skate Arcade for over 15 years. Multiple divisions of play – Open, Classics, Women’s and High Stake! Amateur finals in Open and Classics. 2023 features the return of a consolation group knockout tournament on Sunday as well as card style qualifiers in Open Division, with 40 moving to finals with 8 additional for Amateur finals!

Cleveland Pinball & Arcade Show – Holiday Inn Independence, OH (September 14-17, 2023)

Four fun-filled days of pinball machines, arcade games, toys, and all things classic gaming! All of the games present will be set on FREE PLAY for the weekend. There will be 100 pinball machines and 30+ classic arcade games for you to enjoy with your paid admission. Herb-Style Tournament that is IFPA approved and open to the public with paid show admission. The event will feature a main tournament as well as a separate classics tournament. Tournament tickets are usable in either the classics or main tournament.

Pinball at the Lab – Riverside Game Lab (September 23-24, 2023)

The original Target Match Play event returns in 2023 to the Riverside Game Lab as a Stern Pro Circuit event with an expanded field of 120 players! As Riverside Game Lab has transitioned to a card-based system, there will be no coin drop. In place of it, there will be a $20 Location Fee which includes a pre-loaded card to enjoy other games at the Riverside Game Lab, the premier location featuring virtual reality gaming experiences alongside classic arcade games, pinball machines, and more.

UK Pinball Open – Hilton London Croydon (September 29-October 1)

One of the world’s most prominent pinball events, with 5 prize pool tournaments including a £5000 first prize in the UK Pinball Open main event. Located in the sunny London Borough of Croydon; one of Greater London’s largest boroughs for commerce, shopping and nightlife, the UK Open is hosted at the Hilton London Croydon.

Continuing its third season, Stern Pinball partners with the International Flipper Pinball Association (IFPA) in producing the premiere competitive pinball circuit in the world. The Stern Pro Circuit is a series of 20 high-level pinball tournaments held throughout the season culminating in the pinnacle event, the Stern Pro Circuit Championship, featuring the top 32 ranked players.

“September is a huge month for pinball pros and aficionados across the country,” said Seth Davis, President and CEO of Stern Pinball, Inc. “These upcoming tournaments are fan-favorite events and we very much look forward to continuing our support of the competitive pinball community. Best of luck to all participants!”

For full details on the Stern Pro Circuit and to keep up with the current standings and schedule, please visit – https://sternpinball.com/stern-pro-circuit/

