Sterling Metals Expands MEPS Discovery Confirming 400m of East-West Strike

Sterling Metals Corp. (TSXV:SAG)(OTCQB:SAGGF) (“Sterling” or the “Company”) is pleased to report additional assay results from its expanded and completed 2025 drilling program at the Soo Copper Project (“Soo Copper” or the “Project”) located near Batchewana Bay, Ontario. Results from 6 additional drill holes continue to expand the copper mineralized footprint, while further defining and extending the high-grade bornite zone. Assays remain pending for the final 5 holes drilled within the core of the MEPS discovery area.

Highlights:

Systematic step-out and infill drilling within the MEPS zone confirms continuous copper mineralization from surface across approximately 400m of east-west strike, centered on discovery hole MEPS-25-02 and remains open (see Figure 1 and 2).

A 30m expansion of the high-grade bornite zone in MEPS-25-18, highlighted by the highest-grade individual copper sample intersected to date of 38.9% Cu over 0.3m in MEPS-25-18 at 227.4m (see Figure 2) that is included within a high grade bornite-rich interval grading 24m of 2.05% CuEq and also within a broader 237.2m interval grading 0.5% CuEq.

New high-grade zone associated with the GFP felsic porphyry dykes and adjacent magnetite veining at shallow depths in holes MEPS-25-14, 15 and 16, including a highlighted interval in MEPS-25-16 of 13.55m grading 2.04% CuEq from 96.35m depth within a larger interval of 177.3m of 0.4% CuEq and a broader interval of 419.9m of 0.3%CuEq.

Magnetite veins associated with early GFP felsic dykes remain the dominant hosts of the highest-grade copper sulphide mineralization observed to date, with later felsic porphyry dykes and alteration events hosting lower grade copper mineralization, supporting the interpretation that this discovery zone is situated above a large, multi-stage porphyry-style copper system.

Jeremy Niemi, SVP Exploration and Development, commented, “We are very excited about these wide intervals of copper from surface and, importantly, the systematic expansion of the high-grade bornite zone by 150 metres around the discovery hole MEPS-25-02. Each step-out hole has successfully extended the zone either laterally or vertically, demonstrating strong continuity of the high-grade core within a much broader copper system. The mineralization remains open in most directions, and we are beginning to see clear structural and grade trends emerging that will guide our 2026 resource-focused drilling.”

High-Grade Copper Zone Continues to Develop

In addition to establishing a broad, continuous zone of copper mineralization from surface, results from new drill hole intervals continue to identify and expand the high-grade bornite zone first recognized in MEPS-25-02. Step-out drilling has now systematically extended this zone in multiple directions and increased confidence in the continuity and scale of the high-grade zone which the Company anticipates will come to surface.

Hole MEPS-25-14 extended the bornite mineralization approximately 50m east of MEPS-25-02. Follow-up hole MEPS-25-15 stepped a further 30m east, bringing the eastern expansion to 80m from the discovery hole. Hole MEPS-25-16, drilled beneath MEPS-25-15, extended the bornite zone approximately 40m vertically, demonstrating depth continuity within the high-grade domain. Hole MEPS-25-17 then pushed the eastern extent another 40m, expanding bornite mineralization to approximately 120m east of MEPS-25-02.

To the west, MEPS-25-18 intersected high-grade bornite mineralization approximately 30m beyond MEPS-25-02, confirming expansion in that direction and bringing the total newly defined east-west strike extension of the bornite zone to approximately 150m.

Importantly, these step-outs demonstrate not only lateral continuity but also vertical development of the high-grade bornite core within a much broader, near-surface envelope of chalcopyrite-dominant copper mineralization. The bornite mineralization remains open along strike and at depth and is a key focus for the planned 2026 drill program.

Figure 1. Plan Map of newly released holes and 2025 drilling program at Soo Copper.

Figure 2. Plan Map of newly released holes from 2025 drilling of the MEPS Zone.

Figure 3. Massive bornite mineralization in MEPS-25-18 at 227.4m grading 38.9% Cu, 0.71 g/t Au, 196 g/t Ag and 23 ppm Mo

Figure 4. Chalcopyrite and bornite mineralization in MEPS-25-18 at 225.0m grading 10.5% Cu, 0.395 gpt Au, 64.4 gpt Ag and 53ppm Mo

Figure 5. Bornite and chalcopyrite mineralization in MEPS-25-14 at 96.2m grading 5.76% Cu, 1.11 g/t Au, 51.4 g/t Ag and 632 ppm Mo

Table 1. Significant Assay Intervals

Drillhole Zone From

(m) To (m) Length

(m) Cu (%) Mo

(ppm) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) CuEq

(%) MEPS-25-13 Central 3.0 543.0 540.0 0.12 135.9 0.02 0.75 0.22 Including 183.0 373.0 190.0 0.19 117.8 0.04 1.28 0.30 Including 237.0 273.0 36.0 0.34 136.1 0.071 2.26 0.50 Including 248.0 255.0 7.0 0.71 170.8 0.17 6.32 1.02 Including 415.15 439 23.85 0.08 680.4 0.02 0.29 0.45 MEPS-25-14 Central 3.9 287.0 282.9 0.23 56.1 0.034 1.39 0.30 Including 72.0 219 147.2 0.30 79.8 0.040 1.77 0.40 Including 178.0 240.2 62.2 0.42 29.1 0.045 2.38 0.50 Including 179.8 218.5 38.8 0.60 36.5 0.059 3.29 0.70 Including 87.9 106 18.1 0.70 364.7 0.12 4.21 1.04 Including 96.24 97.18 0.9 5.76 632 1.11 51.4 7.64 MEPS-25-15 Central 2.7 297 294.3 0.20 89.0 0.039 1.4 0.30 Including 2.7 120 117.3 0.24 187.6 0.053 1.66 0.40 Including 94.0 108.5 14.5 0.62 404.8 0.15 4.19 1.01 Including 94.0 97.0 3.0 1.02 1778.2 0.33 10.29 2.33 Including 95.2 95.8 0.6 3.95 18 1.23 40.7 5.51 Including 187.0 207.0 20.0 0.38 19.3 0.046 2.31 0.46 Including 264.0 291.12 27.12 0.37 28.4 0.050 2.29 0.46 MEPS-25-16 Central 2.7 422.6 419.9 0.17 122.2 0.060 1.26 0.30 Including 89.0 266.3 177.3 0.23 109.7 0.10 1.74 0.40 Including 85.0 186.0 101.0 0.25 170.9 0.16 1.70 0.50 Including 86.0 118.0 32.0 0.34 484.6 0.43 2.62 1.01 Including 96.35 109.9 13.55 0.66 852.7 0.98 4.95 2.04 Including 97.33 98.08 0.75 0.31 23.0 12.4 2.40 11.6 Including 210.1 231.0 20.9 0.36 23.5 0.049 2.73 0.45 MEPS-25-17 Central 2.5 381.0 378.5 0.15 105.8 0.021 1.17 0.24 Including 203.0 239.0 36.0 0.41 46.3 0.039 2.73 0.50 Including 218.6 227.0 8.4 0.87 89.0 0.072 3.21 1.02 MEPS-25-18 Central 2.7 390.0 387.3 0.30 54.8 0.037 2.16 0.38 Including 100.0 337.2 237.2 0.40 53.3 0.044 2.93 0.50 Including 183.0 243.6 60.6 0.82 138.5 0.064 5.74 1.01 Including 224.0 248.0 24.0 1.78 35.6 0.13 12.32 2.05 Including 224.9 225.4 0.5 10.50 53.0 0.40 64.4 11.57 Including 227.4 227.7 0.3 38.9 23.0 0.71 196 41.64 Including 298.0 332.0 34.0 0.43 20.6 0.052 3.22 0.52

Intervals may not represent true widths which are not yet known and capping has not been applied to grades. Copper Equivalent (CuEq) for drill intersections is calculated based on a three-year trailing average for each commodity (2023, 2024 and 2025) which equates to US$ 4.18/lb Cu, US$ 2,600/oz Au, US$ 30.54/oz Ag and US$ 21.46/lb Mo, with 80% metallurgical recoveries assumed for all metals. The formula is: CuEq % = Cu % + (0.907 x Au g/t) + (0.0107 x Ag g/t) + (0.00051 x Mo ppm).

Table 2. Hole locations, directions and final depths.

Hole number Easting Northing Elevation Depth Dip Azimuth MEPS-25-13 680877 5212702 504 543 -70 138 MEPS-25-14 681060 5212644 446 324 -60 170 MEPS-25-15 681060 5212644 446 341 -60 152 MEPS-25-16 681060 5212644 446 486 -70 152 MEPS-25-17 681060 5212644 446 381 -65 130 MEPS-25-18 681060 5212644 446 390 -58 212

Sampling Procedures – Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Analytical services were provided by Actlabs, which is an independent, CALA- and SCC-accredited analytical services firm registered to ISO 17025 and ISO 9001 standard. Drill core samples were logged and split in half with a diamond core saw. Half-core samples were securely stored at the core logging facility until being delivered to Actlabs Thunder Bay lab by commercial transport. Samples were crushed (< 7 kg) up to 90% passing 2mm (10 mesh), riffle split to 250 g and pulverized by mild steel to 95% passing 105μm (150 mesh). Samples splits underwent a 4-acid near total digestion followed by a multi-element analysis, including base metals, using an ICP method for 35 elements. Selected sample pulps were then analyzed for gold using a 30 g aliquot mixed with fire assay fluxes and Ag as a collector, placed in a fire clay crucible, gradually heated to 1060ºC for 60 min, and followed with an AA finish.

Laboratory QA/QC for the ICP analysis was 14% for each batch, including 5 method reagent blanks, 10 in-house controls, 10 samples duplicates, and 8 certified reference materials. An additional 13% QA/QC was performed as part of the instrumental analysis to ensure quality in the areas of instrumental drift. Laboratory quality control for the gold fire assay included two blanks per 42 samples, three sample duplicates and 2 certified reference materials, one high and one low (QC 7 out of 42 samples). In-house QA/QC included the systematic insertion of blanks, duplicates, and certified reference materials (CRM).

Qualified Person

Jeremy Niemi, P.Geo., Senior Vice President, Exploration and Evaluation for Sterling Metals has reviewed and approved the technical information presented herein.

About the Soo Copper Project

The Soo Copper Project sits just 20 minutes off the Trans-Canada Highway, one hour north of Sault Ste. Marie, and 20km from rail and deep-water access. With near-surface copper-one of the most critical of all critical metals-alongside gold, and with the project now demonstrating both scale and grade, Sterling sees the potential for Soo Copper to become a nationally significant asset as Canada accelerates its efforts to secure strategic copper resources. Prime Minister Carney’s recent designation of copper as one of Canada’s first five strategic assets underscores the importance of this discovery and its potential to emerge as a key project of national interest.

About Sterling Metals

Sterling Metals is a mineral exploration company focused on large scale and high-grade Canadian exploration opportunities. The Company is advancing the 25,000-hectare Soo Copper Project in Ontario which has past production, and multiple breccia and porphyry targets strategically located near robust infrastructure and the 29,000-hectare Adeline Project in Labrador which covers an entire sediment-hosted copper belt with significant silver credits. Both opportunities have demonstrated potential for important new copper discoveries, underscoring Sterling’s commitment to pioneering exploration in mineral rich Canada.

Sterling Metals acknowledges that its exploration activities within the Soo Copper project are conducted on the traditional lands of the Batchewana, Garden River, and Michipicoten First Nations of the North Shore of Lake Superior. We recognize and respect the longstanding and diverse relationships Indigenous Peoples have with the land and are committed to engaging in a manner that is respectful, transparent, and inclusive.

