Sterling Metals Announces Exploration Agreement with Garden River First Nation

Sterling Metals Corp. (TSXV:SAG)(OTCQB:SAGGF) (“Sterling” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an exploration agreement dated September 8, 2025 (the “Agreement“), with Garden River First Nation (“GRFN“) to promote a cooperative and mutually respectful relationship concerning the 100%-owned Soo Copper project located in Batchewana Bay, Ontario (the “Project“), and any additional mining claims or properties in which Sterling may acquire an interest, located within GRFN traditional territory.

Mathew Wilson, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated: “We are very pleased with the signing of the Exploration Agreement as it is a further demonstration of the positive working relationship established with the GRFN. We look forward to working with the GRFN over the years to come.”

In connection with the Agreement, the Company has agreed to, among other things, issue 210,000 common shares (each, a “Common Share“) in the capital of the Company upon execution of the Agreement.

The Common Shares issued pursuant to the Agreement will be subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance and the resale rules of applicable securities legislation. The issuance of Common Shares remains subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Corporate Matters

The Company also wishes to announce that it has entered into agreements with Plutus Invest & Consulting GmbH (“Plutus“) and GRA Enterprises LLC DBA National Inflation Association (“NIA“) for investor relations and communication services.

The Company and Plutus entered into a marketing services and consulting agreement (the “Plutus Agreement“) dated September 12, 2025. The Plutus Agreement has an initial term of twelve months, commencing on September 22, 2025. Pursuant to the terms of the Plutus Agreement, the Company will pay Plutus a media budget of €125,000 and up to €250,000 on a fee for services rendered basis. The services to be provided by Plutus will include, among other things, public relations strategies and designing and implementing an advertisement-based investor campaign focused on the European investment market.

Plutus is a German based company controlled by Marco Messina. The Company will not issue any securities to Plutus as compensation. Plutus and its principals are at arm’s length to the Company and do not have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities nor do they have any right to acquire such an interest.

The Company and NIA entered into a consulting agreement (the “NIA Agreement“) dated September 12, 2025. The NIA Agreement has an initial term of 6 months. Pursuant to the terms of the NIA Agreement, the Company will pay NIA USD$50,000. The term of the NIA Agreement can be extended by three months for an additional USD$30,000, 6 months for an additional USD$50,000 or one year for an additional USD$100,000. NIA will leverage its expansive distribution channels-including targeted email lists, website features, and blog content-to highlight Company’s growth story and project developments.

NIA, based in Mooresville, North Carolina, has a strong track record of investor communications for publicly traded companies. The Company will not issue any securities to NIA as compensation. NIA and its principals are at arm’s length to the Company and do not have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities nor do they have any right to acquire such an interest.

For more information about NIA: Contact ga@gerardadams.com or visit them at 112 Camp Lane, Mooresville, North Carolina, 28117.

About Sterling Metals

Sterling (TSXV:SAG) and (OTCQB:SAGGF) is a mineral exploration company focused on large scale and high-grade Canadian exploration opportunities. The Company is advancing the 25,000-hectare Copper Road Project in Ontario which has past production, and multiple breccia and porphyry targets strategically located near robust infrastructure and the 29,000-hectare Adeline Project in Labrador which covers an entire sediment-hosted copper belt with significant silver credits. Both opportunities have demonstrated potential for important new copper discoveries, underscoring Sterling’s commitment to pioneering exploration in mineral rich Canada.

Sterling Metals acknowledges that its exploration activities within the Soo Copper project are conducted on the traditional lands of the Garden River, Michipicoten and Batchewana First Nations of the North Shore of Lake Superior. We recognize and respect the longstanding and diverse relationships Indigenous Peoples have with the land and are committed to engaging in a manner that is respectful, transparent, and inclusive.

For more information, please contact:

Sterling Metals Corp.

Mathew Wilson, CEO and Director

Tel: (416) 643-3887

Email: info@sterlingmetals.ca

Website: www.sterlingmetals.ca

