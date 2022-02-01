Stephen Fisher MD, Chief Medical Officer and Special Advisor at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Company, Joins Harvard MedTech’s Medical Advisory Board

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stephen Fisher MD, Medical Advisor to the CEO at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Company, the largest workers’ compensation insurer in the state of Maryland, has joined the Medical Advisory Board of Harvard MedTech.

“Dr. Fisher brings a wealth of experience in workers’ compensation claims from both private practice and hospital employed practice,” said Gerry Stanley, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Harvard MedTech. “His current position involves developing strategies and policies for positively impacting claims as well as the climate of workers’ compensation medicine and practice at-large in Maryland. We are looking forward to leveraging his expertise for the benefit of injured workers nationwide.”

Harvard MedTech is an innovative digital health company that is tapping the new science of how the brain works to alleviate the effects of trauma, including pain, PTSD, anxiety, depression and sleep disorders. The company’s Vx® Therapy model combines specially designed virtual reality experiences, psychosocial support, digital engagement, and proprietary AI algorithms to retrain neural pathways in the brain. The therapy has been proven to improve treatment outcomes in worker’s compensation patients and others suffering from pain and trauma.

Dr. Fisher has served as Medical Advisor to the CEO at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Company since 2014. Previously, he was in practice treating injuries and disorders of the hand and upper extremity. Dr. Fisher has a MD degree with a PhD in pathology focused on interaction of immune factors with the brain. He completed a residency in orthopedic surgery and a fellowship in hand surgery. The issue of Rx drug over-prescribing and dependence is one of the primary issues in which his company currently is engaging. Dr. Fisher has given numerous talks to regional and national audiences on topics ranging from opioid dependence in work related injuries to medical management and utilization in worker’s compensation claims.

The purpose of the Harvard MedTech Medical Advisory Board is to foster industry-wide innovation around Vx® Therapy in the treatment of workplace trauma. Vx Therapy is a disruptive approach that uses virtual reality, behavioral coaching and artificial intelligence to alter the brain’s experience of pain, without medications or unnecessary surgery. Each member’s specific expertise lends a particular lens on pain management which has been determined to have significant strategic importance, as Harvard MedTech works to make the world a better place by alleviating human suffering.

“Joining the Medical Advisory Board at Harvard MedTech will enable me to address the very real epidemic of opioid addiction, as well as explore alternative treatment options for injured employees using innovative technology,” said Dr. Fisher of his appointment. “I am looking forward to collaborating with other Board members on finding more effective treatment options outside of opioids or procedures that can facilitate recovery and injured worker return to work.”

About Harvard MedTech and Vx® Therapy

Harvard MedTech’s proprietary platform is the first to comprehensively integrate this unique combination of digital technologies with behavioral health interventions, in a virtual application that delivers care to the patient’s home. This virtual engagement leads to better compliance, higher patient satisfaction and optimal outcomes. It is an affordable and scalable solution that can be applied at a population health level. This non-invasive and non-pharmacological approach also provides data that is trackable for a clear assessment of its value to patients and health care providers. Visit www.harvardmedtech.com for more information.

Contacts

Joy Scott



[email protected]

(818) 610-0270