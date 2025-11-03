Stephen A. Smith Joins Papaya as Official Ambassador for the First-Ever World Solitaire Championship

After being spotted playing Solitaire on his phone during game 4 of the 2025 NBA finals, the media icon joins the world’s first-ever solitaire championship, the final of which will take place in February 2026 in Miami.

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Papaya, a global leader in skill-based mobile games, today announced that acclaimed media personality Stephen A. Smith has been named the official ambassador for the upcoming World Solitaire Championship (WSC).

In June 2025, during game 4 of the NBA finals, Oklahoma City vs the Indiana Pacers, the ESPN star was spotted playing solitaire on his phone, a photo that went viral on social media. Now, Stephen A. Smith takes his passion for the game of solitaire one step further by partnering with Papaya for the first-ever World Solitaire Championship.

The partnership marks the first time Smith, one of the most recognizable voices in sports and culture, will represent a mobile gaming brand. Known for his unmatched passion, insight, and larger-than-life presence, Smith will help spotlight Solitaire as a skill-based competition for adults, leading up to the debut of the World Solitaire Championship. The finals are scheduled to take place in Miami this coming February.

The World Solitaire Championship is the first-ever global competition for Solitaire, transforming one of the world’s most iconic casual games into a thrilling cultural event. Players from around the world will compete for prizes, recognition, and a weekend experience at Temple House Miami, South Beach’s premier event venue.

“When I first heard about the World Solitaire Championship, I was intrigued. They’re taking a classic game and turning it into something bigger, something that celebrates skill and competition, and that’s something I’m proud to be a part of,” Said Stephen A. Smith.

As part of this partnership, Papaya is launching a broad online campaign to promote the finals, with Stephen A. Smith participating as the ambassador. This AI-driven campaign was produced by cutting-edge tools available today for advertisers, led by Ariely Original, a creative lab and advertising agency, in partnership with The Artery, a leading visual effects and creative studio, and Too Short for Modeling as writers and directors. The result is not just an ad, but a new blueprint for how real talent and generative AI can work hand-in-hand to create stories that feel authentic, cinematic, and entirely new.

Uri Pearl, VP of Marketing, Papaya: “When Stephen A. Smith was caught playing Solitaire courtside during the NBA Finals, we knew right away that this was more than a viral moment; it was proof of how timeless and irresistible this game is. Stephen A. embodies the spirit of the World Solitaire Championship, which is about the Power of Play, competition, culture, and personality. Choosing him as our ambassador felt completely natural.”

At the core of the partnership is Papaya’s mission to champion the power of play for adults. Solitaire Cash has redefined casual gaming by creating a fair, skill-based community where millions compete daily for real rewards. By teaming up with Stephen A. Smith, Papaya is bringing that message to an even wider audience.



Papaya (formerly known as Papaya Gaming) is redefining the future of mobile play by building one of the world’s most exciting player communities. Papaya specializes in transforming traditional single-player casual games into competitive, skill-based tournaments with real-money rewards. With 60M+ downloads worldwide, Papaya leads in skill-based tournaments, hosting hundreds of millions of daily social competitions through hit titles like Solitaire Cash, Bingo Cash, and Bubble Cash. With new innovations soon to launch, Papaya shapes the frontier of mobile gaming. For more information, visit: https://www.papaya.com/ , https://www.papaya.com/world-solitaire-championship



Stephen A. Smith is one of the most recognizable and influential voices in sports and media. Over the past three decades, he has built a groundbreaking career as a host, producer, analyst, and author. As host and executive producer of ESPN’s First Take—the #1 sports morning show since 2012—Smith’s insight and charisma have made him a defining presence in sports commentary. He also hosts The Stephen A. Smith Show and Straight Shooter with Stephen A. on Sirius XM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio and POTUS Channels, respectively, where he explores the biggest stories in sports, politics, culture, and beyond.

A veteran analyst on NBA Countdown and contributor to SportsCenter specials, Smith has anchored ESPN and ABC’s NBA coverage since 2018. His memoir, Straight Shooter: A Memoir of Second Chances and First Takes, became a New York Times bestseller in 2023, offering a candid look at his journey and philosophy. In addition to his work in media, Smith has expanded into acting, appearing in General Hospital, Creed III, and Law & Order.



