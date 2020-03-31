STEMREGEN® Recognized on the 2024 Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies List

Stem Cell Science Company Continues Growth Trajectory, Building on New Supplements for the Body’s Repair System

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Inc. revealed today that STEMREGEN® , the trailblazer in stem cell science-backed supplements that support the body’s innate repair system, is ranked No. 1,765 among the 2024 Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America. The prestigious annual list provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment – its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“Stemregen is proud to be included on the 2024 Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing independent businesses in the country. Our line of supplements is recognized by experts and publications as one of the most powerful ways to enhance the body’s repair system,” said Ryan Riley, CEO of Stemregen. “2024 has been our biggest year yet, and the future looks even brighter as our recent rebrand and product line expansion are driving new customer acquisition.”

In 2024, STEMREGEN expanded its product portfolio to include STEMREGEN® Sport designed for professional athletes and those undergoing regular strenuous physical activity, STEMREGEN® Mobilize to enhance the ability of stem cells to circulate throughout the body, and STEMREGEN® Signal to clear the way for stem cells to find tissues in need of repair. Its original formula was rebranded to STEMREGEN® Release , and remains the most powerful stem cell supplement on the market for everyday use. The brand also announced it will return in 2025 as the title sponsor of Dave Asprey’s Biohacking Conference in Austin, Texas.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637%. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. “To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year’s honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce.”

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000 .

For more information about Stemregen and its Founder and Chief Science Officer Christian Drapeau, MSc, follow @StemCellChristian on TikTok and Instagram , and @Stemregen on Instagram.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.‘s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, to be held from October 16 to 18 in Palm Desert, California, please visit http://conference.inc.com/ .

ABOUT STEMREGEN®

Stemregen® creates supplements containing plant extracts and bioactives sourced from around the globe that have been documented to naturally increase the number of circulating stem cells in the human body. Its core product includes Stemberry™; a sea buckthorn berry extract, Stemaloe™; a unique species of aloe from Madagascar, and other ingredients. One serving of two capsules was documented to trigger the release of an average of 10 million additional stem cells from bone marrow to help support the body’s innate repair system, paving the way for healthy aging with optimal health and longevity. For more information, go to Stemregen.co .

