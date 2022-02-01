Startek Offers Mental Health Support App to New Mothers as Part of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Initiatives

MamaLift Postpartum Mental Health Support Program Made Available to U.S.-Based Postpartum Associates

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Startek® (NYSE: SRT), a global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, today announced that it has partnered with Curio Digital Therapeutics to offer postpartum mental health support for its U.S.-based associates as part of its ongoing initiatives designed to promote diversity, equity and inclusion.

While pregnancy is an exciting time in a woman’s life, CDC data reveals that postpartum depression affects as many as 1 in 8 mothers in the U.S. With 50% of women suffering from postpartum depression going undiagnosed, Startek has extended mental health support to new mothers as part of their ongoing commitment to fostering wellbeing for their people.

“This International Women’s Day, we recognize the role that technology can play in creating a more equitable workplace by supporting working mothers to navigate an extremely important time in their lives,” said SM Gupta, Chief People Officer, Startek. “Sadly, postpartum depression can lead women to leave the workplace. By introducing the Curio platform we are able to ensure that new mothers at Startek have easy access to the personalized and flexible postpartum mental health programs they need to thrive both at home and in their professional lives.”

Through the partnership with Curio, Startek offers MamaLift, an evidence-based program proven to reduce the risk of experiencing symptoms of depression and anxiety following delivery, to its associates as part of their maternity benefits. By participating in daily learnings and tracking their mood, sleep and activities, postpartum Startek team members benefit from the delivery of relevant digitized therapy content through a variety of formats including augmented reality, meditations and interactive exercises.

”We are delighted to bring the MamaLift program to Startek employees through this partnership,” said Shailja Dixit, CEO, Curio Digital Therapeutics. “Our mission at Curio is to provide every woman with on-demand access to the digital tools that they need to support and empower themselves, delivered at the time when they most need it. MamaLift is designed to help women through clinically validated modules during the critical time of pregnancy and following delivery, supporting them and easing their return to work.”

The introduction of the Curio platform continues the Startek commitment to creating a vibrant and welcoming workplace for all its 43,000 associates across the globe. In 2022, Startek was recognized as one of the Best Companies for Diversity by Comparably, a leading workplace culture site and corporate brand reputation platform, and named among India’s Best Workplaces in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion™- Top 5 Award by Great Place to Work Institute for the second consecutive year.

About Startek®

Startek is a global provider of tech-enabled customer experience (CX) management solutions, digital transformation and technology services to leading brands. Startek is committed to impacting clients’ business outcomes by enhancing customer experience and digital and AI enablement across all touchpoints and channels. Present in 13 countries, Startek has more than 43,000 CX experts servicing clients across a range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, technology, telecom, healthcare, travel and hospitality, e-commerce, consumer goods, retail, energy and utilities. To learn more, visit www.startek.com.

About MamaLift

Curio’s flagship product, MamaLift, was developed by clinical psychologists and focuses on helping to manage the symptoms typically associated with postpartum or baby blues. MamaLift is a medical device available under the FDA General Wellness Policy for Low Risk Devices. MamaLift is intended for use by women to help reduce their risk of depression or anxiety during pregnancy or following delivery. MamaLift provides support through digital tools, interactive exercises, and access to health coaches and therapists. MamaLift does not provide medical advice and is not intended to treat any disease or replace treatment by a licensed healthcare professional.

About Curio

Curio Digital Therapeutics, Inc. is a pioneer in developing digital therapeutics solutions and interventions across the behavioral health continuum for women throughout the cycle of life. Curio aims to create a world where every woman can access a behavioral health solution at her fingertips. Curio is reshaping maternal mental health care by leveraging proprietary algorithms, clinically validated screening tools, and personalized digital behavioral interventions to facilitate timely identification and care. Curio’s initial products are MamaLift, focused on pregnancy and postpartum, and FertiLift, focused on support during fertility treatments. For more information, visit Curio at https://www.curiodigitaltx.com/.

Contacts

Media Relations

Neha Iyer



Startek



[email protected]

Investor Relations

Cody Cree



Gateway Group, Inc.



+1 949-574-3860



[email protected]