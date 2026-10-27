Star Copper Expands Historical Copper System with Largest Drill Program in Project History with Pervasive Mineralization Across Multiple Intercepts

Two drill rig campaign of 10,419 metres in 28 holes expands existing Star Main core towards the East, Northeast, North, and West, with consistent visible copper sulphides in deeper targets.

Company completes 37 line-kilometers of 3D IP and MT to deepen known targets and advises that assays are pending with strategic goal of maiden resource targeted for Q1 2027 with PEA targeted Q4 2027

Star Copper Corp. (CSE:STCU)(OTCQX:STCUF)(FWB:SOP) (WKN A416ME) (“Star Copper” or the “Company”), a critical minerals exploration and development company, is pleased to announce the completion of its comprehensive 2026 exploration program at the 100%-owned Star Project in northwestern British Columbia’s Golden Triangle (Figure 1). As the largest campaign ever run on the Project, it has materially expanded the Star Main copper-gold porphyry system in every direction tested.

2026 Program Highlights

2025-2026 drilling programs doubled the entire project drilling history achieving 10,419 metres in 28 drill holes by utilizing two mobile drill rigs over five months.

Targeted the flagship copper-gold porphyry core with successful step out expansions with Star Main project drilling adding 9,357 metres in 24 holes, with the balance of four holes (approximately 1,062 metres) successfully expanding the Copper Creek, Star North and Star East satellite targets.

Northeast expansion confirmed geologically with seven holes totalling 2,489 metres extending coverage beyond the historical drill footprint, logging widespread chalcopyrite, potassic alteration and quartz-sulphide veining. The corridor follows historic hole S-025 with 269 metres of 0.42% copper and 0.198 g/t gold, and hole S-054A (2025) with183 metres of 0.28% CuEq, including 45 metres of 0.47% CuEq.

Deep western breakthrough at hole S-076 reached the targeted horizon (approximately 525 metres vertical depth) and logged strong visible copper sulphides over approximately 60 metres. Hole S-079 was drilled to 750 metres and intersected strong visible copper sulphides at a comparable horizon. The interpreted corridor remains open to the northwest and at depth.

37 line-kilometres of 3D IP and MT geophysics was completed with 2D and 3D inversion results delivered and now being integrated into two seasons of drilling data.

Assays pending across the entire program, with results expected to flow as core cutting completes with technical work continuing toward a potential maiden mineral resource estimate in 2027.

Figure 1: Star Project claims and 2026 drilling areas.

Pushing the System Northeast

Seven holes, consisting of S-063, S-064, S-065, S-066/066A, S-067 and S-069, totalling approximately 2,489 metres tested the continuation of copper-gold mineralization along-strike and at-depth from historic hole S-025 and the Company’s 2025 hole S-054A (Figure 2).

Logging identified widespread potassic alteration, quartz-sulphide veining, and chalcopyrite-bearing mineralization across multiple holes. S-066A encountered copper mineralization beginning near surface. S-067, the deepest hole of the northeast program at 482 metres, remained in altered and mineralized intrusive and volcanic rock below 300 metres.

Taken together, the northeast holes support the Company’s interpretation that the Star Main hypogene system continues beyond the previously established drill footprint, an area that had never before been systematically drilled.

Figure 2: Star Main Northeast Extension, 2026 step-out drill holes. The mineralized footprint is a geological interpretation and is not a mineral resource.

A Deeper Copper-Gold Corridor on the West Side

The western and northwestern flanks of Star Main have historically been the hardest ground on the Project, with fault zones repeatedly stopping earlier operators short of the targeted horizons. In 2026, the Company got there.

S-076 was drilled approximately 70 metres southwest of historic hole S-037 and successfully tested the targeted horizon at approximately 525 metres vertical depth, with geological logging identifying strong visible copper mineralization over an interval of approximately 60 metres.

S-079, collared approximately 60 metres northwest of S-037, was pushed to 750 metres, representing the deepest hole of the program, and encountered strong visible copper mineralization at a horizon comparable to that identified in historic holes S-037 and S-048 (Figure 3).

The interpreted corridor remains open to the northwest and at depth and is a priority for follow-up.

The Company cautions that visual observations of copper mineralization are not a substitute for laboratory assays and do not establish copper or gold grades. Analytical results will be required to determine the grade, thickness and continuity of the mineralized intervals.

Figure 3: Section A-A′ (looking west) through S-037, showing 2026 holes S-076 and S-079.

Geophysics: Seeing the System in Three Dimensions

Approximately 37 line-kilometres of advanced 3D induced polarization (“3D IP”) and magnetotelluric (“MT”) surveying were completed alongside the drilling, with both 2D line inversions and 3D inversion results having now been delivered.

Integrating these datasets with historical drilling, geological mapping, geochemistry and the 2025-2026 drill database is expected to produce a far more complete three-dimensional picture of the system which will sharpen both the continuity question inside the known envelope and the targeting of extensions at-depth.

Satellite Targets Tested

The program also delivered first-pass and follow-up drilling across the broader Star Project with 585 metres in two holes at Copper Creek, 246 metres at Star North, and 230.6 metres at Star East (Figure 1). These holes expand the Company’s geological coverage across the land package consisting of approximately 6,829 hectares that remains, except for the Star Main project, very lightly drilled.

For context, previous work has outlined a near-surface supergene copper-enriched zone interpreted to extend approximately 300 metres by 250 metres to depths of approximately 100 metres, underlain by a broader hypogene copper-gold system interpreted over approximately 300 metres by 500 metres to depths of approximately 400 metres and open in multiple directions. It should be noted that these dimensions are geological interpretations and are not a mineral resource estimate.

Management Commentary

Darryl Jones, President and CEO of Star Copper, comments, “This has been the most expansive exploration season in the history of the Star Project. With two rigs, more than 10,000 metres and 28 holes completed, as well as 37 line-kilometres of advanced geophysics, the result constitutes roughly three times the drilling we completed in 2025.

“We set out to do two things,” Mr. Jones continues, “To prove the hypogene system keeps going northeast, and finally get into the deeper copper-gold horizons on the west side that had previously turned back drill rigs for years. We did both, accomplishing everything we set out to achieve while only needing 10,000 metres of drilling to get there. Holes S-076 and S-079 reached the horizon we were after and the core came back with strong visible copper, and that corridor is still open to the northwest and at depth.”

“We now have an advanced exploration dataset of a completely different magnitude than we had just twelve months ago. The near-term focus from here is to convert it with assay results, an integrated 3D model, and the technical work in support of a maiden mineral resource estimate in 2027.”

Next Steps

Assays : core cutting is in its final stage, with sample shipments moving to the lab; results will be released as they are received and verified.

: core cutting is in its final stage, with sample shipments moving to the lab; results will be released as they are received and verified. Model integration : combining the 2026 drill database with the 3D IP and MT inversions to update the Company’s three-dimensional geological and mineralization model.

: combining the 2026 drill database with the 3D IP and MT inversions to update the Company’s three-dimensional geological and mineralization model. Priority follow-up : evaluating continuity within the northeast hypogene corridor and the deeper western and northwestern horizons identified by S-076 and S-079.

: evaluating continuity within the northeast hypogene corridor and the deeper western and northwestern horizons identified by S-076 and S-079. Maiden resource: continued technical work toward a potential maiden mineral resource estimate targeted for 2027.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jeremy Hanson, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

~Darryl Jones~

Darryl Jones

CEO, President& Director

Star Copper Corp.

About Star Copper Corp. (CSE:STCU)(OTCQX:STCUF)(FWB: SOP / WKN A416ME)

Star Copper Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of large-scale copper-gold systems in British Columbia. The Company’s flagship 100% owned Star Project comprises approximately 6,829 hectares located in British Columbia’s prolific Golden Triangle and hosts multiple high-priority targets and exhibits geological characteristics consistent with significant porphyry copper deposits (watch our videos: https://starcopper.com/media/). The project hosts multiple copper-gold porphyry-style targets, including Star Main, Star North, East & West, Copper Creek and Copperline. Significant exploration including historical drilling has confirmed open mineralization at depth and in all directions. Star Copper’s strategic plans include geological mapping and geophysical surveys to refine existing targets, diamond drilling programs to test high-priority zones, environmental baseline studies and permitting groundwork alongside data analysis and resource modeling to support a future resource estimate prepared in accordance with NI 43-101. The Company further plans to advance its newly acquired Indata and Zymo projects with follow-up drilling to expand on previous high-grade copper and gold intercepts, trenching and surface sampling to delineate mineralized zones, and infrastructure improvements for site accessibility and operations. With a commitment to sustainable development and value creation, Star Copper aims to position itself to support surging industrial demand to meet growing global electrification needs.

For more information visit: www.starcopper.com for in depth information and the ability to watch our videos at https://starcopper.com/media/, and while you are there, sign up for free news alerts at https://starcopper.com/news/news-alerts/, where you can follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook or LinkedIn. Additional information regarding the project, including historical drilling, is available under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca and/or in the Company’s February 26, 2025, technical report.

Investor Relations

Star Copper Corp.

Email: info@starcopper.com

Web: https://starcopper.com/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the interpretation and significance of drilling and geophysical results, the potential continuity and geometry of mineralization at Star Main, the timing and receipt of assay results, future drilling and exploration activities, the integration and interpretation of 3D IP and MT data, and the Company’s plans to advance the Star Main geological model toward a potential maiden mineral resource.

Forward-looking information is based on management’s current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Star Copper Corp.

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