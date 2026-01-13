Star Copper Begins Step-Out Drilling at Star Main Location to Test Northeast Extension of Hypogene System

– Company adds second drill rig to advance 15,000-metre program

Star Copper Corp. (CSE:STCU)(OTCQX:STCUF)(FWB:SOP) (“Star Copper” or the “Company”), a critical minerals exploration and development company, is pleased to announce the mobilization of a second drill rig as a scheduled component of the 15,000-metre (m) drill program at its Copper-Gold Porphyry Star Project located within the well-known Golden Triangle and Golden Horseshoe regions of British Columbia.

The fully funded 2026 drill campaign was designed to focus on first pass and follow-up drilling across Star Main and four key exploration target areas (Star North, Copper Creek, Star East, and Star West). Current drill scheduling now focuses activity to test a northeastern extension at the Star Main target area, and is designed to evaluate the continuation of hypogene mineralization beyond 100m to the east of historic drill hole S-025, which intersected 269m grading 0.42% copper and 0.198 g/t gold and remains one of the strongest historical drill holes completed within the northeastern portion of the Star system.1

Since hypogene processes occur deep below the Earth’s surface and tend to form deposits of primary minerals, as opposed to supergene processes that occur at or near the surface and tend to form secondary minerals, Star Copper believes the evidence to-date represents a compelling resource expansion opportunity, with historical drilling, alteration patterns, and geophysical signatures suggesting the Star Main system remains open to the northeast and may extend well beyond the currently defined mineralized footprint.

Star Copper CEO, Darryl Jones notes, “The case for a strong hypogene system to aide in building a geologic constrained resource model points us directly northeast of known drilling into a region that has seen little modern exploration. Our management, advisory, and technical teams all see a significant opportunity to not only extend the Star Main project area but also unlock new targets to add to the overall porphyry model. Hypogene processes represent the backbone of these types of systems, and we firmly believe in the model and approach.”

The planned drilling (see Figure 1) will test interpreted extensions of the mineralized porphyry corridor along strike and at depth, targeting coincident magnetic and chargeability anomalies that have never been adequately drill-tested. Hole S-063 is being drilled 60m east of hole S-054A which was drilled on the eastern margin of the Star Main system to test a coincident magnetic and IP chargeability anomaly and evaluate continuity from the strong results from historic hole S-025. The drill hole successfully confirmed widespread copper-gold mineralization and refined the structural and alteration model in an area considered important for future resource opportunity. Hole S-054A intersected 183 metres grading 0.28% CuEq (0.23% Cu and 0.06 g/t Au) from 26 metres, including 108 metres of 0.36% CuEq from 106 metres and 45 metres of 0.47% CuEq from 137 metres (see news release of January 13, 2026).

1 Historical data compiled and reviewed in the Company’s NI 43-101 Technical Report titled NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT ON THE STAR PROJECT, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA with an effective date of November 7, 2022, prepared by Jeremy Hanson, P.Geo.

Figure 1-Star Main historic and planned NE extension drill holes. Star Copper 2026

Table 1 – Star Main Northeast Collar Information

Hole Year Operator Collar (NAD83 UTM ZN9) Azi/Dip TD (m) Location S-025* 2013 Prosper Gold 339933E, 6458268N, 1126m 270°/-85° 410 Star Main S-054A 2025 Star Copper 339992E, 6458294N, 1124m 270°/-85° 413 Star Main S-063 2026 Star Copper 340052E, 6458318N, 1116m 270°/-85° In Progress Star Main

*The historic drill hole S-025 was originally drilled by Prosper Gold Corp. in 2013, as documented in 2014 Assessment Report 34836 filed with the Mineral Titles Branch of the Province of British Columbia.

Hole S-054A encountered chalcopyrite mineralization associated with quartz-sulphide veinlets, multiple fault zones, brecciation, and several potassic alteration intervals, helping demonstrate that the mineralized system extends into the northeastern portion of Star Main (see Figure 2). This hole was successful in mapping the structural architecture and alteration zoning across the magnetic-chargeability high, providing important vectors for future step-out drilling toward the northeast extension of the deposit.

Figure 2- Cross section looking northwest showing planned hole S-063. Star Copper 2026

Based on historic drilling in the Star Main zone on an east-west interpretation, the mineralization looks to continue to the northeast with Hypogene mineralization from surface as the lowest risk drilling opportunity prior to the completion of the advanced study utilizing Quantec 3D IP and MT across the target area. Once the geophysics are completed, Star Copper will begin drill testing additional high priority drill targets to bring the nested porphyry model to the forefront which will significantly advance our efforts towards a maiden resource valuation and commensurate shareholder value.

Qualified Person

Jeremy Hanson, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as that term is defined under NI 43-101, is an independent contractor of the Company and has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

~Darryl Jones~

Darryl Jones

CEO, President & Director

Star Copper Corp.

About Star Copper Corp. (CSE:STCU)(OTCQX:STCUF)(FWB: SOP / WKN A416ME)

Star Copper Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of large-scale copper-gold systems in British Columbia. The Company’s flagship Star Project is located in British Columbia’s prolific Golden Triangle and hosts multiple high-priority targets and exhibits geological characteristics consistent with significant porphyry copper deposits (watch our videos: https://starcopper.com/media/). The project hosts multiple copper-gold porphyry-style targets, including Star Main, Star North, East & West, Copper Creek and Copperline. Significant exploration including historical drilling has confirmed open mineralization at depth and in all directions. Star Copper’s strategic plans include geological mapping and geophysical surveys to refine existing targets, diamond drilling programs to test high-priority zones, environmental baseline studies and permitting groundwork alongside data analysis and resource modeling to support a future resource estimate prepared in accordance with NI 43-101. The Company further plans to advance its newly acquired Indata and Zymo projects with follow-up drilling to expand on previous high-grade copper and gold intercepts, trenching and surface sampling to delineate mineralized zones, and infrastructure improvements for site accessibility and operations. With a commitment to sustainable development and value creation, Star Copper aims to position itself to support surging industrial demand to meet growing global electrification needs.

For more information visit: www.starcopper.com for in depth information and the ability to watch our videos at https://starcopper.com/media/, and while you are there, sign up for free news alerts at https://starcopper.com/news/news-alerts/, where you can follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook or LinkedIn. Additional information regarding the project, including historical drilling, is available under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca and/or in the Company’s February 26, 2025, technical report.

Investor Relations

Star Copper Corp.

Email: info@starcopper.com

Web: https://starcopper.com/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expects” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding exploration of the Company’s flagship Star Project and the potential thereof, as well as the anticipated mineral resource estimate planned in respect of the Star Project. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include, but are not limited to, the early-stage nature of the Star Project, the inherently unpredictable nature of resource exploration, market conditions and the risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE: Star Copper Corp.

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