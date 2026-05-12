Stanford Emergence and Inflect Health Expand Industry Collaborative to Accelerate Preventive Health Innovation

New Advisory Board and Cross-Sector Model Signal Growing Demand for Innovation Designed for Real-World Implementation

As healthcare organizations continue to invest in innovation, many promising solutions still fail to move beyond pilot programs into real-world practice. To address this persistent gap, Inflect Health, the innovation hub powered by Vituity, in collaboration with Stanford Emergence, today announced the continued expansion of the Emergence Health Industry Collaborative, a cross-sector initiative connecting industry-defined challenges with next-generation innovators to accelerate implementation, at scale.

The Collaborative is designed to bridge the gap between innovation development and implementation. Through the initiative, industry partners define challenges spanning healthcare and adjacent sectors including food, environment, technology, and behavioral health, while Stanford students and faculty develop solutions with direct input from operators and advisors. Inflect Health plays a central role, bringing a frontline, operator-informed perspective to ensure solutions are designed for the complexities of real-world care delivery and aligned with clinical, operational, and economic realities.

“Healthcare doesn’t lack innovation, it lacks integration into the environments where care and health are actually shaped,” said Joshua Tamayo-Sarver, Vice President of Innovation at Vituity and Inflect Health. “Solutions are often developed without fully accounting for the operational, behavioral, and environmental realities that determine success and scalability. Inflect’s role is to ensure innovation is grounded in those realities from the very start to move beyond pilots and deliver measurable impact.”

“Health outcomes are shaped far beyond the walls of the healthcare system,” said Narges Baniasadi, founder of Stanford Emergence. “By working alongside Inflect and industry leaders, we’re able to connect innovation with the real-world conditions across several sectors. That connection between discovery and implementation is what makes this Collaborative so powerful.”

As part of its continued growth, the Collaborative has also expanded its Strategy Advisory Board, adding leaders from across healthcare, technology, and consumer sectors, including executives from Kaiser Permanente, Microsoft, and Best Buy Health, reflecting the growing demand for cross-industry collaboration to address the complex, systemic drivers of health and scale successfully.

The announcement comes ahead of a June 5, 2026, convening in Palo Alto, where healthcare, technology, and industry leaders will join innovators to showcase solutions developed through the program, explore new cross-sector partnerships, and define priorities for the next phase of the Collaborative.

To learn more about the June 5, 2026, convening, including agenda and participation details, visit https://web.cvent.com/event/adbe7f25-9227-4cfc-ae4f-19b03c7e4470/summary.

ABOUT INFLECT HEALTH:

Inflect Health is a catalyst for better care. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area with offices across America, Inflect Health provides guidance and financial support to early-stage healthcare and healthtech companies building promising solutions that offer to meet the needs of today’s evolving healthcare landscape.

As the innovation hub of Vituity, a physician-owned multi-specialty partnership, Inflect Health has robust access to 5,000 doctors, clinicians, health systems, and other key industry players.

By connecting innovators to capital, physicians, and patients in real-time, Inflect Health is a catalyst for consistent care improvement and innovative health technologies.

For more information on Inflect Health, including its portfolio, partners, services, and networking opportunities, visit https://www.inflect.health/ or find Inflect Health on LinkedIn or Twitter @InflectHealth.

ABOUT STANFORD EMERGENCE:

Stanford Emergence is Stanford’s Entrepreneurship Program in Preventive Medicine. The program has trained more than 180 students, launched more than 30 innovations, and connected more than 200 industry leaders with Stanford innovators since its inception in 2021. The program connects scholars and founders from all the seven schools at Stanford to real world challenges, experiential learning opportunities, and a collaborative community to accelerate the innovations for health impact.

Learn more and explore opportunities to get involved: https://emergence.stanford.edu.

Contact Information

Devin Kincade

devin.kincade@vituity.com

SOURCE: Inflect Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire