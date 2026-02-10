STAND TOGETHER VENTURES LAB, CUBIT CAPITAL, 8VC, AND GSV INVEST IN TAP TO ACCELERATE AI-POWERED WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT FOR ADVANCED MANUFACTURING

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Today Stand Together Ventures Lab (STVL3, LLC), an early-stage investment firm that backs entrepreneurs solving society’s most pressing problems, as well as Cubit Capital, 8VC, and GSV, announced their investment in Training All People (TAP), a workforce development platform transforming how advanced manufacturing talent is trained, evaluated, and deployed. TAP enables employers and educators to reliably build and verify hands-on technical skills through immersive, simulation-based training, available in virtual reality, mobile, or any web browser.

As millions of Baby Boomers retire over the next decade, the shortage of younger workers with comparable training and education will create serious pressure on the labor market. TAP is helping strengthen U.S. manufacturing capability and resilience by addressing training bottlenecks and persistent gaps in hands-on technical readiness. Importantly, TAP is not just for people entering the workforce. It’s also a critical resource for reskilling and upskilling existing workers. Whether it’s a 45-year-old whose job has been displaced or an experienced employee adapting to new technology, TAP provides a lifeline that supports continuous career mobility. Its adaptive, AI-guided simulations offer realistic practice environments that help learners safely master real procedures, while giving employers objective insights into true competency before hiring or redeploying talent.

Traditional training is slow, inconsistent, and expensive. TAP solves some of the most persistent challenges facing employers and training institutions. New workers often lack hands-on experience with real equipment, so TAP provides safe, repeatable simulations that build practical skills without downtime. TAP also provides each trainee with a personalized AI coach to help them learn critical skills, evaluate their abilities, and prepare for interviews. Because interviews can’t reliably measure real ability, TAP uses objective, performance-based assessments to verify competency before hiring.

“At Stand Together Ventures Lab, we invest in solutions that unlock human potential and drive meaningful societal progress. TAP is a perfect fit for that thesis,” said Jonathan Jou, Managing Director, Head of Investments, STVL. “They are addressing one of the most pressing problems in the U.S. economy, which is developing a workforce that is truly prepared for advanced manufacturing and they’re doing it with technology that is both scalable and proven. TAP’s AI-guided simulations deliver measurable performance improvement and give workers and employers confidence rooted in real data. That combination of innovation, scalability, and impact is exactly why we’re investing.”

“America is on the cusp of an industrial renaissance that will lift up millions of lives,” said 8VC Managing Partner Joe Lonsdale. “TAP’s AI-enabled skills training will be an engine of this reindustrialization, helping companies develop and scale a talented workforce quickly and with confidence.”

“TAP’s platform helps America maintain its competitive edge in advanced manufacturing by solving one of the biggest barriers to innovation: the shortage of skilled technical talent,” said Gui Hadlich, Partner at Cubit Capital. “At Cubit, we invest at the intersection of frontier technologies and human flourishing, and TAP is an incredible example of a company advancing both. They’ve achieved significant traction in a short amount of time, and we’re excited to support their growth journey.”

TAP’s platform is already delivering meaningful results for partners across defense, manufacturing, and higher education. Northrop Grumman employees improved technical skills by 45%, and Austin Community College learners developed the confidence and proficiency to succeed in high-demand technical interviews.

“GSV is proud to support TAP for delivering learning systems that produce demonstrable skills giving employers confidence and learners access to upward mobility,” said Debroah Quazzo, Managing Director, GSV Ventures.

TAP’s adaptive simulations and AI tools equip employers to remotely assess hands-on competencies, onboard workers faster, and maintain high standards of operational performance. By strengthening industrial readiness, TAP helps ensure American manufacturing remains competitive, resilient, and equipped for the challenges ahead.

About Training All People (TAP)

TAP 3D is a leader in immersive training solutions that bridge the gap between education and industry. Through cutting-edge virtual reality, on-the-job AI instructional assistance, WEBGL simulations and self-paced, asynchronous training, TAP 3D equips students and employees with the skills needed to succeed in advanced manufacturing and the semiconductor industry. TAP 3D’s exclusive content and workforce development tools help schools, training providers, and employers strengthen the talent pipeline while reducing training costs and increasing engagement by empowering learners with access to a blended hands-on realism with scalable technology. TAP3D is redefining how future-ready careers are built. Learn more at www.tap3d.com.

About Stand Together Ventures Lab (STVL)

Stand Together Ventures Lab (STVL) is an early-stage investment firm that backs entrepreneurs solving the country’s most pressing problems. Aligned with the broader Stand Together vision, STVL invests in disruptive technologies and business models in healthcare, education, and economic mobility. To learn more visit: www.stventureslab.com

About Cubit Capital

Cubit Capital is a Dallas-based, mission-driven venture capital firm investing in early-to-growth stage companies (Pre-Seed through Series A). We partner with courageous entrepreneurs building technology-enabled businesses that confront meaningful problems in innovative and significant ways. Guided by a philosophy of stewardship, human flourishing, and a commitment to democracy and free markets, we work alongside values-aligned founders and investors to help build enduring companies. To learn more, visit our website and follow on LinkedIn.

About 8VC

8VC is a leading early-stage technology investment firm focused on entrepreneurs applying novel technologies to the most important industries of our economy including defense, logistics, manufacturing, financial services and healthcare. In addition to investing in existing companies, 8VC starts businesses from scratch through a strategy we call 8VC Build. Through 8VC Build and previous entrepreneurial experience, partners at 8VC have co-founded over two dozen technology companies including Palantir (PLTR), Saronic, Resilience, OpenGov, Addepar, Epirus and Affinity. Learn more at 8VC.com.

About GSV Ventures

GSV Ventures is a multi-stage venture capital firm focused on the $7+ trillion global education and workforce skills sector. The firm manages and is currently investing out of GSV Ventures Fund III, backing innovative entrepreneurs across the “Pre-K to Gray” Arc of Learning and Skills. GSV has made investments in industry leaders, including ClassDojo, Coursera, Degreed, Guild, Handshake, Lead, Mattilda, PhysicsWallah, Photomath, QuillBot, Quizizz, Toddle, MasterClass, and others. Learn more at GSV.Ventures.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stand-together-ventures-lab-cubit-capital-8vc-and-gsv-invest-in-tap-to-accelerate-ai-powered-workforce-development-for-advanced-manufacturing-302683179.html

SOURCE Stand Together Ventures Lab